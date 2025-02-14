Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra flexes bespoke Team USA WAG jacket embroidered with players' names for 4 Nations Face-Off

Jeremy Swayman’s girlfriend, Alessandra, proudly wore a custom Team USA jacket at the 4 Nations Face-Off. These jackets were specifically made for the players' partners and featured “USA” along with embroidered names, including Swayman. She shared a post on Instagram on Feb. 13 showcasing the stylish jacket.

Alessandra also took a photo with Zach Werenski’s fiancée, Odette Peters. Both were seen in matching white puffer jackets with personalized details. She also shared a photo of Swayman at a café, sporting a Team USA jacket and a black beanie while enjoying a coffee.

Furthermore, Alessandra reshared an Instagram story from Emma Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk’s wife, which showed Team USA players’ wives and girlfriends wearing matching jackets adorned with red and blue stars.

via Instagram/@alessandra.iacaboni

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off started on Feb. 12 and will end on Feb. 20. The tournament is being held in Montreal at Bell Centre and in Boston at TD Garden.

Team USA did not start Jeremy Swayman against Finland on Feb. 13. Instead, they chose Connor Hellebuyck, who made 20 saves and allowed only one goal to Finland, which was scored by Henri Jokiharju at 7:31 in the first period. Team USA secured a convincing 6-1 win.

Brady Tkachuk tied the game at 10:21, and Matt Boldy gave the USA a 2-1 lead In the second period. In the third, Team USA scored four goals. Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal just 15 seconds in, followed by Jake Guentzel's goal 11 seconds later with assists from Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes. Brady Tkachuk scored again at 3:00, and his brother Matthew added another goal at 11:13, making the final score 6-1.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk each scored twice, with Matthew also providing an assist, earning him the first star. Hellebuyck's stellar performance in goal contributed to the team's success.

With this win, Team USA earned three points and took the lead after the first round. They will face Canada next at Bell Centre on Feb. 15.

Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend, Alessandra shared a clip of Marchand's daughters dancing

Back in January, Brad Marchand's family attended the Bruins' game against the Avalanche at TD Garden. Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend, Alessandra Iacaboni, shared a video of Marchand’s daughters, Rue and Sawyer, dancing in the VIP lounge.

In the video, Rue wore a Bruins jersey and yellow sunglasses while dancing with other players' children. Her sister, Sawyer, joined in the fun and danced beside her.

Alessandra posted the clip on her Instagram stories with the following caption:

“Moodddd😎.”

via Instagram/@kasloane

Their mother, Katrina Marchand, later reposted it with three red heart emojis.

