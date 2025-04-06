Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra pens 1-word reaction to Bruins goaltender reaching 100-win milestone for Boston

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman recorded his 100th NHL win with the team during the team’s 5–1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. His girlfriend, Alessandra Iacaboni, was in attendance at TD Garden on the night.

After the game, Alessandra posted a special click on her Instagram stories. The photo showed Alessandra Iacoboni walking down a hallway with Swayman. She wore a black hoodie with her beau’s number 1 printed in bold yellow letters on the back and carried a handbag.

Jeremy Swayman was dressed in a black suit and a black beanie as he walked beside her. The walls of the hallway were lined with posters of famous performers like Stevie Nicks and Andrea Bocelli.

In the caption, she wrote:

“100,” followed by a yellow and a black heart emoji, and tagged Swayman on the story.

via Instagram /@alessandra.iacaboni

The Bruins scored two quick goals at the end of the first period on the night. With just 1:11 left, Morgan Geekie scored the first goal of the game, and only 58 seconds later, Elias Lindholm made it 2–0 which were both set up by David Pastrnak.

In the second period, Pastrnak scored the first of his three goals when he kicked the puck across the crease with his skate, turned around and shot it from behind the goal line. He scored again in the third period on a power play to make it 4–0 and completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal later in the game.

Carolina’s Justin Robidas scored one goal with just 55 seconds left in regulation, breaking Swayman’s bid for a clean sheet. However, he still made 39 saves on the night.

Jeremy Swayman makes his feelings clear after snapping 10-game skid

With the 5-1 win on the night, the Boston Bruins finally snapped their 10-game winless streak. It was their first win since March 11, ending their longest skid in 15 years.

In the post-game interview, Jeremy Swayman mentioned how great it felt to finally end their losing streak. He said it felt like a huge weight was lifted off the team’s shoulders.

“It’s a gratifying feeling to go through something like that, to finally get out of it, and to feel good about our game again,” Swayman said. “It was so good to see the Garden happy. That’s a feeling we’ve missed, and honestly, it’s addicting. We’re not going to let that happen again.”

He also mentioned how special the game was for him personally as it marked his 100th career win. Swayman claimed he never imagined reaching that milestone as a kid. He gave credit to his teammates and thanked the city of Boston and his family for their support.

