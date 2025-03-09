Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra pens 2-word reaction to throwback picture with Brad Marchand after shocking trade

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra penned a two-word reaction to a throwback Halloween picture with Brad Marchand after his shocking trade.

On Friday, longtime Bruins forward Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick. The trade comes as a shock, as Marchand has spent his entire 16-year NHL career with the Bruins.

Following the news, Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra posted a throwback Halloween photo on her Instagram story showing Marchand with his wife Katrina alongside Jeremy and Alessandra. In the photo, the two couples are dressed in mafia-style outfits.

Alessandra simply captioned the Halloween throwback:

"Family Forever," summing up her reaction to the trade in just two words.

via Instagram /@alessandra.iacaboni

Similarly, last Halloween, Alessandra posted a photo of both couples in another picture with the caption,

"LA FAMIGLIA," meaning "the family" in English.

via Instagram /@alessandra.iacaboni

Marchand is in the last year of his eight-year, $49 million contract and will hit free agency after the season. Boston is retaining 50% of his salary.

Breaking down what led to Brad Marchand's trade from the Bruins

Speaking on Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided some insight into the breakdown of contract negotiations between the Boston Bruins and star forward Brad Marchand.

According to Friedman, the Bruins and Marchand had initially agreed on a three-year contract term, but it didn't work out.

"No.1, I think Bruins and the player had agreed on term, three-years, but as Don Sweeney said yesterday, there is a gap, there is a gap on AAV. I don't think he was being asked to take pay cut or anything like that, but I do think it was a sizeable gap they obviously could not bridge."

As per Friedman, he was open to adjusting some of his demands, hoping the team would do the same. However, the talks didn’t lead to a resolution, as the Bruins had already gone as far as they were willing in negotiations.

"I think it really hurt Marchand that face-to-face meeting couldn't get the deal done."

Friedman suggested that Marchand was deeply disappointed as he hoped to find a way to remain a Bruin for the foreseeable future.

