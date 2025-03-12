Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman’s girlfriend Alessandra Iacaboni shared her joy at getting a custom gold necklace themed after her boyfriend’s No. 73 jersey.

Ad

On Wednesday, she posted a photo of the necklace and a card from the brand "Air & Anchor," who custom-made the jewelry.

“Thank you,” Iacaboni captioned.

(Credit: IG/@alessandra.iacaboni)

The Bruins were in action against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and completed a remarkable 3-2 comeback win. Goals from David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei and Pavel Zacha in an eight-minute window in the third period saw the home team overturn a 2-0 deficit against the division leaders at TD Garden in Boston.

Ad

Trending

Swayman made 26 saves, only letting in goals from Panthers players Dmitry Kulikov and Mackie Samoskevich.

“I think the power play got us a big goal, which was nice, because it has been struggling at times,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said after the game, via NHL.com. “So, that gave us a lift, and we carried some momentum after that. ... What we did tonight gives our guys some hope and belief.”

Ad

The Bruins halted Florida's win streak at six games. They are two points away from the wild-card playoff spots.

“I think (Boston) played us as hard as the last two or three teams that we played,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said after the game, via NHL.com. “There are a bunch of teams who are four or five points out, and they’re all right there fighting.”

Ad

Boston has had an underwhelming season by its high standards. The team has been plagued by an injury to star defenseman Charlie McAvoy during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Bruins were also a major seller before the trade deadline closed, moving captain Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Trent Frederic, Max Jones and Petr Hauser to other teams.

Jeremy Swayman’s teammates’ partners also got custom-made necklaces

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s wife Kiley also posted about getting a custom gold necklace themed after her husband’s No. 73 jersey.

Ad

“Thank you so much!” Kiley captioned.

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov’s wife Aleksandra Zadorova also received a necklace with her husband’s No. 91 on it.

(Credit: IG/@kileymcavoy, @aleks__zadorova)

McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman were on Team USA’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, where the defenseman suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. Post-surgical complications have led to McAvoy missing all of the Bruins' games since the regular season resumed.

He has seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 50 games this season. Boston has a 2-4-2 record since McAvoy was added to the injured list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama