Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff & Adam Lowry send heartfelt condolences to Mark Scheifele after father Brad's death

The Winnipeg Jets are supporting Mark Scheifele after his father, Brad, died on Friday. The team's general manager, Kevin Cheveldayoff, shared the news on Saturday morning. Mark stayed at the team hotel during the morning skate. It is not clear if he will play in Game 6.

“As an organization, we’re doing everything we can to support him,” Cheveldayoff told reporters. “We wish and give his family our most sincere condolences. And we ask that everybody respect their privacy this time.”

The Jets captain, Adam Lowry, said,

“That’s such a big loss. That’s your mentor, that’s the person you looked up to growing up. That’s the person you want to be like. I think there’s just a lot of little things you’ve got to do to make sure Mark feels supported today, and moving forward.

“Spending my whole career here, numerous fathers trips, just the energy that he had was unmatched. His joy and excitement for life.”

Brad Scheifele often attended Jets playoff games to support his son. The team did not say how Brad died.

“It’s important that we’re there for him in whatever capacity that he needs,” Lowry said. “I think he needs to know that everyone in that room is there to support him, to be whatever he needs us to be.”

The Jets are down 3-2 in their series against Dallas. They played some games without Mark Scheifele in the first round. If Scheifele does not play, Vladislav Namestnikov will be the No. 1 center, and Lowry will move to No. 2.

Jamie Benn fined $5,000 for punching Mark Scheifele in Game 5

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was fined $5,000 for his actions during Game 5 against the Winnipeg Jets. The incident happened late in the third period, with the Jets leading 3-0.

Benn pulled down Mark Scheifele near the boards. As Scheifele was being held by a linesman, Benn threw a punch to his jaw. The hit caused both Scheifele and the linesman to fall to the ice.

Benn received a minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. Scheifele was also given a roughing penalty. Jets forward Brandon Tanev tried to get involved and was handed a game misconduct.

The NHL said the fine was the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement. Game 6 will be played in Dallas on Saturday.

