"Jets to Houston, Yotes to SLC": Winnipeg Jets Chairman's alarming attendance update sparks mixed reaction

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman expressed concern about the NHL team's future, suggesting that the current state of attendance could jeopardize the team's viability. Chipman emphasized the need for the Jets to return to a season ticket base of 13,000, stating that the current attendance numbers are "not going to work over the long haul."

The news quickly spread among NHL fans, with NHL Watcher sharing a post on X that quoted Chipman's remarks. The post highlighted the seriousness of the situation, stating,

"Jets chairman Chipman says the current state of Jets attendance is not sustainable. Concerning times in Winnipeg."

NHL fans on X reacted strongly to the alarming attendance update. One fan expressed the idea of relocation, suggesting,

"Jets to Houston, Yotes to SLC?"

Another fan advocated for relocation without expansion, stating,

"Don’t expand, simply just move the Coyotes and Jets."

A third fan brought up the idea of the city of Hamilton as a potential relocation destination, pointing out,

"Hamilton has an arena. Sorry Winnipeg...your TO SMALL."

In contrast, a fourth fan proposed a different approach, saying,

"They just need to find a local University rink that holds about 5k people... it works in Arizona."

Winnipeg Jets Chairman Mark Chipman issues warning

Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman has sounded the alarm on the NHL team's future, stating that unless attendance improves, the team could face jeopardy.

In an interview with The Athletic, Chipman emphasized the necessity of returning to a season ticket base of 13,000, as the current attendance figures are deemed unsustainable in the long term.

Chipman said:

“I wouldn’t be honest with you if I didn’t say, ‘We’ve got to get back to 13,000, This place we find ourselves in right now, it’s not going to work over the long haul. It just isn’t.”

Despite fielding a competitive team led by standout goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the Winnipeg Jets struggle to attract fans to Canada Life Centre, the NHL's smallest permanent arena with a 15,225 capacity for hockey games.

Currently, the Jets have the second-lowest average attendance at 13,098, only surpassed by the Arizona Coyotes temporarily playing in the 4,600-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe.

The decline in Winnipeg's season-ticket base is significant, having decreased by 27% in three years from approximately 13,000 to just under 9,500.

In response to this challenging situation, Chipman has personally reached out to lapsed season ticket subscribers, urging their return.

The Winnipeg Jets, existing since the Atlanta Thrashers' relocation to Manitoba's capital in 2011, face a critical juncture as the organization grapples with the pressing issue of declining attendance, threatening the team's sustainability in its current form.