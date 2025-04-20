Jets' Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele make multiple franchise records in Western 1st Round Game 1 win over Blues

Winnipeg Jets forwards Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele made history on Saturday night in their team’s 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their first-round matchup. Both stars were crucial in putting the Jets up 1-0 in the series.

The Jets pulled off a come-from-behind win, with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele etching their names in the Jets’ history books. So, here’s a look at the franchise records Connor and Scheifele set in Saturday night’s win over the Blues.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele make multiple franchise record in Game 1 win over Blues

Kyle Connor sets game-winning goals mark

Kyle Connor had a whale of a game for the Winnipeg Jets. He ended the night with three points (1G, 2A). But it was his goal late in the third period that lifted the Jets over the Blues.

Let’s take a look:

That marker set two different Winnipeg Jets’ records. First, Connor’s goal tied him with Paul Stastny for most goal game-winners in playoff history. The goal leaves Kyle Connor one game-winner away from setting a new franchise record for game-winning markers.

Second, Connor’s goal at the 58:24 mark of the game became the latest go-ahead goal scored. The goal came over three minutes later than the previous record held by Blake Wheeler. Wheeler scored at the 55:01 mark in Game 3 of the Jets’ second-round series in 2018.

Connor will be looking to add to his tally on Monday night as the Jets take on the Blues in Game 2 of their first-round matchup.

Mark Scheifele ties Jets all-time postseason points mark

Mark Scheifele made history when he scored at the 13:38 mark of the first period against the Blues. The goal tied the game at one, and, most importantly, tied Scheifele with Blake Wheeler for the most postseason points in team history.

Here's a look at the goal:

Scheifele now has 39 postseason points and is one away from holding the record all to himself. With three games left in the Jets’ opening-round series against the Blues, Scheifele should have plenty of opportunities to set the record this postseason.

It’s worth pointing out that the records set by Connor and Scheifele correspond to the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise, not the original Winnipeg Jets franchise that eventually moved to Arizona.

The original Winnipeg Jets joined the NHL in 1979 and moved to Arizona in 1996, becoming the Coyotes. The all-time postseason scorer for the original Jets/Coyotes franchise is Shane Doan with 15 goals and 13 assists in 49 playoff games.

