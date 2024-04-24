According to Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, the ongoing NHL playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins has not been scheduled equitably. In a recent statement captured by NHL insider Chris Johnston's tweet, Montgomery expressed his discontent with the scheduling, claiming that the balance of home-ice advantage seemed tilted in favor of Toronto.

"I would have rather been here Thursday/Saturday, if I'm being honest. I think we're spending more time in Toronto than Toronto's spending in Boston and we're the home team." said Montgomery.

Expand Tweet

Jim Montgomery's remarks bring attention to the playoff schedule between these two fierce rivals. After the series moved to Toronto, the coach's remarks put pressure on Boston to respond, especially considering the dominant comeback the Maple Leafs made from deficits in Game 2.

Here's a look at the schedule of the Bruins and Leafs series

Game 1: Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 - TD Garden

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 - TD Garden

Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs - Scotiabank Arena (April 24, 7 p.m)

Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs - Scotiabank Arena (April 27, 8 p.m. ET)

Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins - TD Garden (April 30, TBD)

Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs - Scotiabank Arena (May 2, TBD)

Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins - TD Garden (May 4, TBD)

However, amidst these logistical discussions, the on-ice action remains intense and unpredictable.

Jim Montgomery reflects on Boston Bruins' lapses after 3-2 loss

Auston Matthews' statement performance, fueled by Max Domi's impeccable playmaking, helped the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 2. This win ended an eight-game losing streak for the Leafs against Boston, dating back to November 2022.

Matthews' goal and two assists were instrumental in helping the Leafs knot the first-round playoff series at one game apiece. For the Bruins, Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak scored a goal each. Post the game, Bruins' Jim Montgomery said,

“No second guesses. He was terrific. He made multiple, big-time saves. It’s a strength of our team. Both of them played really well. We only scored two goals.”

"I didn't think our urgency was where it needed to be," Montgomery said. "I didn't think we won enough wall battles to be able to get out of our end successfully."

Despite Boston's early lead, Toronto's offensive prowess shined through, earning them home-ice advantage for Games 3 and 4 of the series.