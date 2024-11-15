Jim Montgomery doesn't mince words while criticizing Boston Bruins' second-period collapse in 7-2 loss to Stars

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was far from pleased with his team as they suffered a 7-2 away loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday night. It was one of those games Bruins fans would prefer to forget.

The Stars completely dominated the Bruins for all 60 minutes. The Bruins' defense looked shaky and struggled, allowing the Stars to easily access prime scoring positions, starting as early as the opening two minutes.

Jeremy Swayman struggled, receiving little support from his defense. He made 31 saves on 38 shots. Montgomery criticized the Boston Bruins' performance in the second period, bemoaning a lack of execution.

"In the second period, we let the game get away from us. It was lack of execution on our part. You know, we have a puck behind the trap. We should rim that puck, and we should be out of our zone, but we don't do that.

"We don't gain the red line, get an icing, and then they capitalize off the face off, you know? And then, it was just a lack of couple of executions on the back check."

The Bruins conceded three goals in the second period. Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak were the scorers for the team on the night.

The Boston Bruins (8-8-2) are third in the Atlantic Divison and 16th in the league with 18 points in as many games this season. They will be up against the St. Louis Blues on Friday, with the puck at TD Garden scheduled to drop at 1 p.m. ET.

Dallas Stars score seven times in second straight game as they beat Boston Bruins

The Dallas Stars' 7-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday marked their second straight victory where they scored seven goals. The Stars were coming off a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in their previous matchup.

Oskar Back, Evgenii Dadonov (two goals), Matt Duchene, Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin garnered two points apiece for the Stars. Jake Oettinger was solid between the pipes, registering 23 saves and .920 SV%.

The Stars are on a two-game winning streak and are third in the Central Division with 20 points after 15 games. They next travel to Xcel Energy Center to face their arch-rivals Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

