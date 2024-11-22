Jim Montgomery's replacement Joe Sacco reviews Boston Bruins' first win under his leadership

On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins parted ways with coach Jim Montgomery after a tough start to the season. Joe Sacco, who had been with the Bruins as an assistant coach for 10 years, was promoted to interim head coach. Sacco’s first job was to help the team find some consistency.

Sacco’s debut came on Thursday night against the Utah Hockey Club. He took a calm, thoughtful approach to the day. Instead of going home between the morning skate and the game, Sacco stayed at the rink to gather his thoughts.

“I stayed at Warrior (Ice Arena) today, and I was just able to just relax and kind of get my thoughts together. I want to try to enjoy the day too, as well as the night, because I knew that this was the first one. And to make sure I remembered it,” Sacco said (via boston.com).

The Bruins won 1-0, their first win since Nov. 12. It wasn’t a perfect game, but it was a step forward. Sacco praised the team for staying focused, with the players bringing energy at key moments.

"Pretty good. I’m not going to lie to you. Obviously felt good,” Sacco added. “To get our guys to get a win, too, was even more important — to feel better about themselves."

Sacco’s first win as interim coach was a welcome change for the Bruins. The locker room felt more upbeat after the game. Sacco was happy with the victory but remains focused on the challenges ahead.

“The locker room had a good vibe,” Sacco said. “It was alive.”

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo played well, stopping all 21 shots. The Bruins' defense allowed just two high-danger chances during 5-on-5 play. Sacco knows that the win is just a starting point and that more work is needed to turn the season around.

One positive takeaway was the power play. The Boston Bruins converted once on seven chances but generated pressure, getting 18 shots on goal in 10 minutes of power-play time. Meanwhile, Elias Lindholm’s power-play goal was his first since Oct. 12.

Boston Bruins’ struggling offense despite win over Utah

The Boston Bruins have a 9-9-3 record after their 1-0 win against Utah. Despite the win, their season has been slower than last year’s 65-win performance. They are fourth in the Atlantic Division with 21 points, behind Toronto, Florida and Tampa Bay.

The Boston Bruins have lost five of their last eight games. Scoring is still an issue, with only five goals in their last four games. While their defense was strong against Utah, their offense continues to struggle.

