Jimmy Hayes' ex-wife Kristen pens tear-jerking message on deceased NHLer's 35th birthday

Thursday marked what would have been the 35th birthday of late NHL player Jimmy Hayes. His ex-wife Kristen Hayes paid an emotional tribute to him on Instagram with a heartfelt message on the occasion.

Jimmy Hayes tragically passed away in his Massachusetts home in August 2021, just three months after the birth of his youngest son, Beau. It was later confirmed that his death was caused by fentanyl and cocaine in his system.

Kristen posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram account on Thursday, sharing some memorable throwback family photos in memory of Hayes. In the caption, she wrote:

“35 🎈Feels like forever ago we met at 24. Happy heavenly 35th birthday to our guy. Hope you’re celebrating with some good sushi, even better wine and an old fashioned night cap. Your boy Beau said he’s gona skate extra hard tonight for your big day. We miss you and love you. Happy birthday to you 🎈”

The carousel of pictures featured moments from their lives together, including family beach days, skating lessons, and Halloween cosplays. One image showed Jimmy holding their two sons, Mac and Beau, on a sandy beach, while another captured him playing mini hockey at home with his son.

The slide also included clips of Hayes having fun in an arcade game zone and images of his time with the Boston Bruins. Kristen shared a few snaps of the couple together, including one picture from their wedding, one still taken in the locker room and another taken outside of an outdoor concert arena.

Kristen Hayes remarried Evan Crosby in May 2024, who is a widowed father of three. Evan’s first wife, Lindsay, tragically passed away shortly after giving birth in 2018.

Jimmy Hayes’ brother Kevin Hayes wishes late brother on his birthday

NHL forward and younger brother of Jimmy Hayes, Kevin Hayes, is now under contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Thursday, Kevin shared a throwback image on his Instagram story on the occasion of what would have been his brother’s 35th birthday.

The picture showed Jimmy and Kevin standing side by side on the ice rink during the Comm Ave Charity Classic between Boston University and Boston College. Kevin Hayes wrote in the caption:

“Happy Birthday Jim”, with a red heart emoji.

Jimmy Hayes played in the NHL from 2011 to 2019, during which he featured for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils. Drafted 60th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, he retired in 2019 and later co-hosted the podcast Missin Curfew. Hayes passed away in 2021 at the age of 31.

