NHL fans on social media reacted as the Buffalo Sabres traded forward JJ Peterka in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Mammoth, days before he was set to become a restricted free agent.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Buffalo traded JJ Peterka to Utah for right-handed defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan. The deal involved three players, with no draft picks included.

Additionally, JJ Peterka has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Mammoth worth $7.7 million per season. The deal has sent Buffalo fans into a frenzy with their reactions on X.

One tweeted:

"Buffalo self destructing"

Another chimed in:

"Robbery by Utah. This could also potentially mean that Utah trade the 4th overall pick for a defenseman. Maybe we see 4th overall pick for Dobson, so that the isles can land Schaffer and their hometown talent James Hagens."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"How does Sabres continue giving away talent for shit returns?" a third fan wrote.

"This might be it for me. This is pathetic. I can’t even buy into this absolute trash circus of a team anymore," one X user posted.

"Buffalo selling to rebuild their rebuild of their previous rebuild," another wrote.

"That's all Buffalo got in return? I've been hearing about Peterka for the past month as if he's the second coming of Alexander Mogilny. This is so Buffalo," Another chimed in.

Peterka was drafted 34th overall by the Sabres in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old racked up 68 points through 27 goals and 41 assists in 77 games last season.

