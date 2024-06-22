"Job's not finished": NHL fans react to Oilers' Warren Foegele wearing Kobe Bryant Oilers shirt to pull back from being 3-0 down in Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers have won game 6 against the Florida Panthers with a 5-1 score. With this win, they will play a decisive Game 7 to decide who will lift the Stanley Cup this year.

Warren Foegele scored the first goal for Edmonton. It helped the Oilers get a first-period lead when things were warming up on Florida's side.

"Oils forward Warren Foegele has worn this Mamba Oilers shirt before multiple games after going down 3-0... 🐍 Edmonton has won 3 in a row and are now headed to Game 7".

Soon NHL fans joined the comment section to share their views on the Oilers' win and Foegele's unique choice of clothing.

"Jobs not finished " One NHL fan said,

"you better wear that t-shirt Foegele !! 🔥 Bring that mamba mentality for #Game7" another fan said, reacalling Cobe bryant,

"we still not rocking wit them after they beat the Kings in round 1…cant win everyone by wearing sum Kobe related " a fan said,

Here are some more reactions from fans on X,

"I really hope they win game 7" one fan said,

"Don't let anyone in Florida get near that shirt" a fan said,

"I haven't watched hockey in a while, but it's Game 7—no better time to start watching again." a fan wrote.

Warren Foegele and Oilers' head to Florida for Game seven

Edmonton have made history and they are one win away from creating another. Captain Connor McDavid did not get a chance to score in the Game 6 win over Panthers but that is not diminishing his chances of lifting the Stanley Cup.

If Edmonton wins the final game they will be the second NHL team to do so after being down 3-0. Previously in 1942, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings to lift the Stanley Cup after losing the first three games.

Five players contributed a goal each to give Edmonton their lead in today's dominant win. After facing criticism for his previous outings, Draisaitl also got to score an assist to silence his critics.

“At the end of the day, we play to win and this is going to be the hardest game for us. We have to bring our game again.” Draisaitl said

“We’re just excited to keep our season going. That’s what it’s been about. One game at a time, one day at a time. Looking forward to the next one.” McDavid said.

Edmonton will head to Florida for Game 7 with their sights set on making history by lifting the Stanley Cup.