The Boston Bruins suffered their eighth consecutive loss after falling 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. The defeat drops the Bruins to 30-35-9 on the season and leaves them second-last in the Atlantic Division with 69 points.

After the game, interim coach Joe Sacco expressed frustration but praised his team's effort against the Red Wings.

"I liked a lot about our game tonight. I thought our compete level was high. I thought there was a lot of intensity in our game tonight," Sacco said.

"It's unfortunate that we didn't come away with the result that we wanted. Obviously, it's frustrating. I feel for the guys, but we gave a solid effort here tonight. We just fell short."

Morgan Geekie scored for the Burins, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves in the losing effort. The loss leaves Boston six points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit got goals from Marco Kasper and Lucas Raymond, while Cam Talbot made 20 saves to secure the win.

When asked about the physicality and blocked shots as signs of his team's effort, Sacco responded:

"We were just ready to play tonight. Detroit obviously was ready to play. We answered the bell. We were ready to play a really tight game both ways."

He added that both teams had around 20 shots and that scoring chances were even, noting:

"We did a good job checking tonight for the most part against a pretty good offensive team."

Despite praise for his team's intensity, Sacco acknowledged the frustration over the result.

Game recap: Bruins 2-1 loss Red Wings

Kasper opened the scoring for Detroit at 5:37 of the first, picking off a pass from Mason Lohrei and firing a glove-side shot past Swayman from the circle.

Early in the second, Raymond doubled the lead just 53 seconds in, burying a one-timer off a crisp cross-ice feed from Seider on the power play.

Boston responded quickly, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at 2:12 when Geekie redirected a power-play shot through Talbot’s five-hole.

"If you look at the goal, it's to the slot, so it's not perimeter. … We only had that one power play, but I like the fact, again, that it was simple, it was direct, and we were inside,” Sacco said.

The Bruins will look to snap their lengthy losing skid in their next game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

