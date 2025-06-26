Joe Sakic admits thinking NHL players may never return to Olympics after missing two iterations

Colorado Avalanche President of Hockey Operations and former team captain Joe Sakic was candid regarding his thoughts on NHLers returning to the Olympics.

In an NHL.com piece published on June 25, Sakic admitted that he believed the league would never allow players to represent their countries at the Olympic Games ever again.

NHL.com quoted him as:

"There was a time we didn't think we were going back as a league. So, for them to have that experience, I'm excited for them. I can't wait for them to get there and see what it's like."

Sakic represented Team Canada at the Olympics three times. He was a member of the 1998 Dream Team that failed to medal. Canada lost the bronze medal game to Finland. The following Olympics, Sakic won gold in Salt Lake City, with Canada defeating archrivals, the United States.

The Avalanche legend played once more in Turin in 2006, where Canada failed to medal again.

However, since 2014, the league has balked at allowing NHLers to participate in the Olympics. That changed this time around, with the NHL and the IIHF agreeing on a deal that would allow pros to represent their countries.

That situation prompted Sakic to declare:

"I know we had the 4 Nations (Face-Off), and that and the World Cup, those are incredible, but there's something different about the Olympics when you get there and you experience the entire environment."

Sakic's comments underscore the excitement brewing among pros to secure a spot on their nations' rosters. Players like Connor McDavid and Brad Marchand have been vocal about getting an opportunity to experience Olympic action. Now, an entire generation of stars will have a chance to experience what Sakic felt more than two decades ago.

Participating teams have already named their preliminary six-player lineups.

NHL players pushing to get on rosters for Olympics

Joe Sakic represented Canada three times at the Olympics - Source: Imagn

Sakic highlighted an interesting point regarding team rosters. 72 total players have been named to preliminary rosters. There are also a host of other players likely claiming a spot, but not yet confirmed.

Then, there are players who will be looking to impress next season in hopes of earning a roster spot. To that effect, Sakic stated:

"You have your guys that know they're on the team, and other guys that haven't been named to the team, but they know they're on the team. So, there's probably a handful of players that are probably trying to push and have a great start to the year to get on those teams for sure.”

Sakic believes that around five to ten spots have already been claimed per team. That leaves roughly 10 to 15 players who could grab spots on each team.

That situation could make competition fierce among players looking to nab a roster spot on their national teams.

The men’s Olympic tournament at the 2026 Games will take place from February 11-22. The NHL season will pause much like it did this year for the 4 Nations Face-Off as the attention turns to the action in Milano-Cortina.

