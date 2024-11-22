"Johansson is trash", "Terrible goaltending and defense": Bolts fans irate as Tampa Bay Lightning lose 13-goal thriller in OT to Columbus Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay Lightning fans on social media were disappointed after their team fell in a 13-goal hight-scoring overtime thriller to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Thursday night at Nationwide Arena saw a flurry of goals, starting with four in the first period. The Tampa Bay Lightning took a 3-1 lead, but the Blue Jackets fought back fiercely, scoring four times in the second period to level the game at 5-5.

The third period continued back and forth, with both teams finding the net. Eventually, the game went to overtime, where Zach Werenski scored the decisive goal to give the Blue Jackets a thrilling victory.

Bolts fans weren't impressed with netminder Jonas Johansson, who allowed seven goals in the matchup. Here's how they reacted to the defeat on X/Twitter, with one saying:

"Johansson is trash."

Another chimed in:

"Terrible goal tending. Terrible defense. Wtf just happened."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"When is the last time this franchise had a good backup goalie? Was it Vasilevskiy to Bishop?," a second fan commented.

"Im gonna give credit to Johansson here, he held us in for the most part in the second half, let's give him some credit and check on why we were no mojo and defensively tired all game," one X user opined.

"Such an embarrassing game. No excuses. Poor goalie play and extremely poor defense. Players need to hold each other accountable for this one and be ready for the next one. Go Bolts!," another fan expressed their thoughts on the defeat.

"Tampa hasn’t had a good back up goalie since Vasy in 2017 before they traded Bishop," another chimed in.

With their second straight win, the Blue Jackets improved their record to 8-9-2 and moved to seventh place in the Metro Division. The Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes next on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Nikita Kucherov continued to shine for Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov continued to show his impressive form for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. He notched up a hat-trick of assists in the loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kucherov leads the club in scoring with 29 points, including 11 goals and 18 assists in as many games. The Lightning are third in the Atlantic Division with 22 points after 18 games.

The Bolts will look to bounce back when they host the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Saturday, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

