John Klingberg breaks silence on ‘mutual interest’ with Edmonton Oilers despite being linked with Maple Leafs and Senators

Defenseman John Klingberg recently signed a one-year, $1,755,056 contract with the Edmonton Oilers. The 32-year-old returns to the NHL after undergoing major hip surgery during the 2023-24 season. He played in just 14 games for the Maple Leafs before deciding to have surgery on the ailment.

Upon news of the offensive defenseman being ready to return, several teams showed interest in his services. Along with the Oilers, The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators were in the mix.

Klingberg spoke to the media for the first time since signing a contract in Edmonton to continue his NHL career. Here's what he had to say about his decision to join the Oilers.

"Obviously, just look up and down the lineup, see what kind of team they have, and also how good they were last year. There's been some mutual interest there before as well, but came to a point now where I felt like I had really good talks with Stan, and then Chris and Paul as well.

"And just seeing, seeing how they play, and how I can fit in a team and, and obviously, build on that. I think, I think it could be a good fit," Klingberg said. (0:55 onwards)

He has certainly joined a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Edmonton will be the fifth destination of John Klingberg's NHL career and the fourth new team he's joined since the 2022-23 season.

John Klingberg won't see game action for at least a week

The Edmonton Oilers won't be rushing John Klingberg into game action. Despite practicing with the team for the first time on Monday, the Swede will be given some time to ramp up before being thrown into the fire.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said he doesn't have a specific timeline for when the veteran defenseman will begin playing games with the team. He went on to mention it will be at least a week before he makes his first game appearance as an Edmonton Oiler.

Oilers TV host and reporter Tony Brar shared the coach's comments on X.

Edmonton has three games this week, so we shouldn't expect to see the new acquisition until Monday, Jan. 27, against the Seattle Kraken at the earliest.

John Klingberg has racked up 412 points (81 goals, 331 assists) in 633 career games. His offensive abilities were why they felt so intrigued by his availability.

The Oilers continue their season tomorrow night as they host the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST.

