John Tavares believes Auston Matthews should be in the running for both Hart and Selke trophy honors 

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares weighed in on this years’ Hart Trophy race. The veteran forward made his pick known for this years’ winner: Auston Matthews.

Matthews has been a force to reckon with this season. Entering tonight’s play, Matthews has tallied 63 goals and 99 points. He should eclipse the 100-point mark and has an outside chance at 70 goals.

However, Tavares doesn’t think Matthews should take home his second Hart based on his offense. Tavares believes Matthews should win based on his 200-foot game,

I think the type of season he's having, what he can potentially do here from a goal-scoring standpoint. And to be able to do that and just to be as well-rounded as he is, it's just even more impressive.

Matthews has grown from a goal-scoring prodigy, notching four goals in his debut, to a defensive stalwart, able to help the Leafs win at both ends of the ice.

He's just as well rounded as the players you're gonna find in our game today. So it'd be great to see him get the recognition on both those fronts.

Tavares’ thoughts echo a growing sentiment around the League: Auston Matthews should be nominated for the Selke Trophy.

Matthews has earned increasing consideration as a top defensive forward this year when he began playing on the Leafs’ penalty kill. Earlier this season, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe stated that Matthews, along with fellow superstar scorer William Nylander, should play on the penalty kill.

So far, the move has catapulted Auston Matthews into serious consideration to be named the NHL’s most valuable player and best defensive forward.

Will Auston Matthews' quest for 70 end in fruition?

Auston Matthews and the Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at the Bell Centre. The Leafs clinched a playoff spot last night thanks to losses by the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings. So, all eyes are on Matthews as he looks to reach 70 goals.

Matthews will need to bring his A-game against the Habs. While he can score in bunches, the Habs will do everything they can to keep him off the scoresheet.

The Habs play a tough-checking style that will force Matthews to win those tight battles along the boards. Matthews will need all the help he can get from linemates Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi to find the back of the net.

With six games left after tonight’s tilt, the Leafs Hart Trophy candidate will give Leafs fan something to be excited about as the team gears up for its first-round playoff showdown against the Florida Panthers. Auston Matthews has a unique chance to make history for his individual and collective achievements.