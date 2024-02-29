John Tavares injury update: Insider provides latest on Maple Leafs veteran

Toronto Maple Leafs fans let out a collective sigh of relief as news broke that team captain John Tavares is in good health ahead of their upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Concerns arose during Tuesday night's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights when Tavares appeared to be in discomfort on the bench.

However, according to TSN's hockey insider Darren Dreger, there is no injury situation to worry about, as confirmed by both the team and Tavares' agent.

"We all saw Tavares in discomfort on the bench on Tuesday which has fuelled some speculation there is an injury situation. However, after checking with the team and the agent I’m told there is nothing health wise going on with JT," Dreger tweeted.

Despite recent shifts in his role within the team, with Max Domi assuming his spot at second-line center and Tyler Bertuzzi taking over on the top powerplay unit, Tavares remains unfazed. The veteran has embraced his adjusted role.

Recent changes concerning John Tavares and the Leafs

In recent games, Tavares has been seen alongside Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson, both rookies with limited NHL experience. Meanwhile, Domi has been paired with Bertuzzi and William Nylander, the team's points leader. Despite these changes, Tavares has maintained a positive attitude and a team-first mentality.

“I think it's been a good week for myself," Tavares said (via TSN). "Playing with Robby and Bobby, doing some really good things, and obviously want to keep getting better.

"We got a really strong hockey club so the goal's to go out there and win and do something really special. So just try to do whatever you can to contribute to that.”

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe commended John Tavares for his adaptability. Despite seeing reduced ice time, Tavares has remained focused on the ultimate goal of helping the team secure victories.

"John is all about the team and doing whatever is asked of him," Keefe said (via TSN). "He is focused on one thing, which is helping our team win in the end. He is on board with anything that can help with that."

As the Maple Leafs continue their season, their playoff spot is likely secured. They possess a record of 33-17-8 and are placed 3rd in the Atlantic Division.

Leafs will be playing the Arizona Coyotes next, who are on a 13-game losing streak.