John Tavares makes his feelings known on Leafs teammate Mitch Marner hitting free agent market

John Tavares has spoken about Mitch Marner possibly leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs. It seems that the 'DNA' change statement from general manager Brad Treliving is limited to just "Mitch Marner" now, because Tavares has already signed a new four-year contract with the Maple Leafs on Friday.
Tavares' deal is worth $17.52 million, with an average of $4.38 million per season. Now, it leaves his counterpart, Marner, the lone player from the 'core four' heading into free agency, as Auston Matthews and William Nylander are already signed.
The former Leafs captain hopes Marner stays, but he also understands that things may change.
"You always hold out hope that a person and a player like Mitch ends up staying, but you're also realistic of the situation and what potentially could happen," Tavares said. "If he does move on, wish him the best. But you always hold hope that it works out."
Tavares is 34 years old and has been with Toronto since 2018. Last season, he scored 74 points in 75 games, which included 38 goals. So, his stay in Toronto became possible after signing a team-friendly contract.
Now, Mitch Marner may become a free agent on July 1. General manager Brad Treliving has said that it is likely Marner will test the market.
"Unless there is significant change here, I would anticipate he's going to hit the market,” Treliving said on Thursday. "And we'll see where things go."
Talks between Marner and the team have started, but there is no deal yet.
Marner is one of Toronto’s top players, and unlike Tavares, Marner is just 28. He had 102 points this season and is strong on defense. He also kills penalties and plays in all situations. So, the Markham, Ontario, native has high demand in the free agent market.
So far, he has spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs, but now a change in scenery is possible due to the Leafs' constraints in paying him.
The Leafs will look at other options if Mitch Marner's move 'indeed happens'
Additionally, Toronto has struggled in the playoffs. They have only won two series in the last nine years. They haven’t reached the conference final since 2002, and the last Stanley Cup win came in 1967. Growing impatient, Treliving said the team needs changes.
"If you keep getting to the same result," Treliving said in late May, "there's some DNA that needs to change. That's on me going forward."
But recently, Treliving has said replacing Marner won’t be easy.
"There's not a Mitch Marner tree you go to and just replace him," Treliving said earlier this week. "If that indeed happens, we will continue to look at ways that we can help ourselves."
For now, Marner’s future is still open. Tavares hopes he stays, but the team is ready for whatever happens next.
