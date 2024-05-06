In the aftermath of the Toronto Maple Leafs' heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins, attention has turned to the future of two of the team's star players, Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

Entering contract years, both forwards, integral parts of the Leafs' lineup, raise questions about their future with the franchise.

Despite the disappointment of the playoff exit, Tavares expressed his desire to remain a long-term member of the Maple Leafs.

John Tavares said when asked about his contract situation:

"I haven't put much thought to it. But I mean, I love playing here. I think it's a remarkable place to play.

"And, when I committed here six years ago, obviously I saw a tremendous amount of talent and an amazing hockey market and organization that's fully committed to winning and doing whatever, and I still feel that way. So, but I haven't put much thought to it and due time that'll come."

Expand Tweet

John Tavares' focus remains on the game, deflecting discussions about his impending contract negotiations. With his current deal running through next season with a hefty cap hit of $11 million, Tavares holds a pivotal position in the team's plans moving forward.

As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on Toronto as it navigates the complexities of contract negotiations while striving to build a championship-caliber team.

Doubt surrounding the Maple Leafs' Core Four led by John Tavares

Recently Toronto Maple Leafs battled back from a 3-1 series deficit but to no avail as they lost the series 4-3 in Game 7 to Boston Bruins. Despite individual talent, including Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares forming the "Core Four," the Leafs faced familiar postseason disappointment.

While Matthews excelled with 69 goals in the regular season and Nylander reached 98 points, the team faltered in the playoffs again, leading to questions about the core's ability to succeed. Also, there's doubt surrounding the future of Marner and Tavares with the Leafs.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe weighed in on the team's performance and future prospects, hinting at potential changes ahead.

"It's very evident," Keefe said. "(When) teams play the Leafs, they set up the game for the Leafs to beat themselves."

"All I'll say is that the group pulled together," Keefe added. "The way it pulled together here in this last week, and through the season, this group was different this year. The core you're referring to isn't different."

General manager Brad Treliving will now have to make decisions regarding contract extensions and roster adjustments for some key members.