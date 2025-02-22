John Tavares weighs in on Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner & $36,000,000 star's performance in 4 Nations Canada vs USA final

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares lauded teammate Mitch Marner’s performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off final between Canada and the US. Team Canada won 3-2 thanks to Connor McDavid's game-winning goal in overtime, which Marner assisted.

Ad

During his media availability following Leafs practice on Friday, Tavares expressed this admiration for Marner’s play to set up McDavid's goal.

“When there are plays that happen, just like Connor's goal, it's amazing to watch. We don't see it often.”

But Marner and McDavid weren’t the only players that Tavares praised for their performances. In particular, Tavares pointed out the tremendous performance of Team Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Ad

Trending

Tavares declared:

“Watched the overtime, obviously the quality of chances with the US had, and some great saves by Binnington, and then great play by Mitchie.”

Binnington, who’s in the fourth year of a six-year, $36 million deal with the St. Louis Blues, lived up to his reputation as a big-game goaltender. Binnington’s heroics in the overtime period of the 4 Nations Face-Off final were a major reason for Team Canada’s 3-2 victory at the TD Garden.

Ad

Tavares concluded his thoughts by praising McDavid for his goal, stating:

“And obviously such a special player (McDavid), obviously a great moment for him and score a big goal and make Canada proud."

Check out Tavares’ full comments here, starting at the 4:25 mark.

Ad

Marner, Tavares, and the Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Scotiabank Arena in their first game back from the 4 Nations break.

Mitch Marner credits Jordan Binnington for Team Canada’s victory at 4 Nations Face-Off final

Mitch Marner credited Jordan Binnington’s overtime heroics during the overtime period of the 4 Nations Face-Off. In his media availability following Team Canada’s win on Thursday night, Marner addressed a reporter’s question regarding how he felt about the win.

Ad

Marner stated:

“It felt good. Can’t lie, it felt really good. Got to give big credit to Binnington, though, I mean, a couple of big saves there in overtime that definitely could have ended the game. So, it felt really good.”

While Marner expressed his satisfaction at Canada winning the 4 Nations Face-Off title, his praise of Binnington shows that he’s keenly aware that Thursday night’s victory was a team effort.

Marner and his Team Canada teammates will have Friday to savor their big title victory before returning to the rigors of the NHL season. With the stretch run looming on the horizon, Marner, Binnington and the rest of the Canadian squad will now focus on a strong finish to their seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles