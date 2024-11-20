Johnny Gaudreau's brother Matthew loved his nieces and nephews as if they were "his own" children, reminisces Matty's wife Madeline

On Tuesday, Meredith Gaudreau, wife of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, shared a heartfelt Instagram story that honored her brother-in-law Matthew Gaudreau. The entire Gaudreau family has been grieving the loss of the two brothers and continues to honor their memory with tributes.

The story, originally posted by Madeline Gaudreau on Tuesday, featured a touching image of Matthew lovingly feeding baby Noa. The caption read:

“Matty with baby Noa 💗 The love he has for his nieces and nephew you would have thought they were his own 🤍.”

via Instagram /@mogaudreau

Meredith reposted the story on her own Instagram, adding the words:

“Noa’s godfather 🤍.”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Matthew and Madeline were together since February 2013, when they started dating as teenagers. Matthew eventually proposed to Madeline in 2019, and the couple tied the knot in July 2021 in Elmer, New Jersey. They later celebrated their honeymoon in Grenada, in the Caribbean.

By June 2024, they were excitedly expecting their first child, but their journey was tragically cut short when Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau died on Aug. 29 in a cycling accident caused by a suspected drunk driver.

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie shares brother Matthew’s love-hate relationship with family ‘Soup Sunday’

Earlier this week, Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie Gaudreau shared a special memory of her brother Matthew on Instagram about their family tradition called "Soup Sunday." She mentioned how they gathered every fall to eat soup and watch football on the weekend, and it became something of a tradition.

“Matthew hated Soup Sunday…he claimed soup was only an app and not meant to be an entire dinner,” Katie wrote.

Despite his complaints, Matthew and his wife, Madeline, showed up every week to spend time with the family.

“Sundays were his only day off so him and Madeline would spend the day with us watching football but I always cook soup on Sundays during the fall and call it 'Soup Sunday'. Every single week he got pissed because of 'Soup Sunday' but every single Sunday they came back,” Katie recalled.

Last month, the family gathered to celebrate the baby shower of Madeline’s baby, Tripp. The event also included a heartfelt tribute to Matthew with a sign that read, “Welcome to Our Baby Shower Matty & Madeline.”

Meredith shared her love for Madeline on Instagram, calling her “Tripp’s glowing mama” and “Matty’s stunning wife,” while Madeline expressed gratitude for the support of family and friends during the emotional celebration.

