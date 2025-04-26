Johnny Gaudreau's father Guy meets up with Cole Caufield following Canadiens' Game 3 win against Capitals

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s sister, Katie Gaudreau, shared a picture after the Montreal Canadiens' Game 3 win over the Washington Capitals on Friday. It showed her father, Guy, and Canadiens forward Cole Caufield at Bell Center. Caufield had his arm around Guy, and he placed his hand on Caufield’s shoulder.

The NHL also posted the snap on X.

"Cole Caufield, who wears No. 13 in honor of Johnny Gaudreau, met with Guy Gaudreau after Montreal's Game 3 win last night. ❤️ #StanleyCup," the NHL tweeted.

Image shared by Katie on Instagram @kgaudreau13

The Canadiens worked hard to beat the Washington Capitals 6-3. They scored three straight goals in the third period, as Christian Dvorak, Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook delivered. Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki also scored earlier. The Canadiens trail the series 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday.

Montreal stayed calm and controlled their emotions throughout the game, with the home crowd giving the team a big boost.

Johnny and his brother Matthew died in a biking accident on Aug. 29, near their family home in New Jersey. The driver, Sean Higgins, is charged with aggravated manslaughter and reckless driving, and witnesses said Higgins’ Jeep hit the brothers without braking.

Higgins has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors said the damage to the brothers’ bikes and Higgins’ car shows how serious the crash was. Police also found no tire marks at the scene.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith welcomed a baby boy

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, welcomed a baby boy on April 1. She shared the news on Instagram with her followers. The baby’s name is Carter Michael Gaudreau, and Meredith said that Carter looks just like Johnny.

"Our third baby is here! 4/1/25 Another baby boy 🥹💙 Carter Michael Gaudreau - same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches - exact same as his daddy He looks exactly like his daddy too 🥰. I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever. John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much ♥️," Meredith captioned on April 7.

Meredith first announced her pregnancy at Johnny’s funeral in September. Johnny played 11 seasons in the NHL for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

