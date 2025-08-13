Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith, became emotional as she reflected on the heartbreaking loss of her husband and his brother, Matthew, one year after the hit-and-run.

The Gaudreau brothers were killed on Aug. 29, 2024, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Pregnant with their third child at the time, Meredith Gaudreau reflected on the final moments she shared with her husband.

In a heartfelt interview with ABC News, Meredith said:

"He kissed all of us goodbye – just in the driveway at his parents' house, and that was the last time I saw him.

"Our kids didn't deserve this. John and Matty didn't even deserve that, especially the way it happened. There is no healing when you didn't get a goodbye. It keeps me up at night."

Johnny Meredith's heartache is shared by Matthew's wife, Madeline, who echoed her sentiments.

"I can’t even remember. Maybe I was four months pregnant at the time, was kicking a lot, so I just held Matt’s hand on my belly for Tripp. I didn’t want to say goodbye to either of them because I know I will see them again one day," Madeline said.

In April, a Superior Court Judge upheld all charges against the alleged driver, 44-year-old Higgins. Higgins had previously turned down a 35-year plea deal in January. Higgins now faces up to 70 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, on John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation

Meredith Gaudreau and Madeline Gaudreau also announced the formation of the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation in "Good Morning America".

This charitable organization aims to support youth hockey programs and provide aid to families impacted by the tragedy of drunk driving.

Meredith explained the thoughtful process behind establishing the foundation, saying:

"We kind of spent the whole year really trying to take our time, do things right, and we've already been able to accept a lot of donations. … so we wanted to make sure we took our time."

The charity's focus reflects the Johnny's passions - helping young hockey players access resources.

"John would always say he wouldn't have been able to have a lot of the resources he had if his dad wasn't his (hockey) coach," Meredith recalled.

The foundation's colors, black - Johnny Gaudreau's favorite and bright green for Matthew.

