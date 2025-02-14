Johnny Gaudreau's mom Jane pens a heartfelt note for Gloucester Catholic High School for honoring alumni brothers

Gloucester Catholic High School honored former hockey players Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday before the school’s game against St. Peter’s Prep at Hollydell Ice Arena. It was a moment to remember their contributions to the school and its hockey team. Johnny and Matthew had once led the team to a state championship.

The ceremony included a special puck drop to honor them, attended by alumni, staff, students and community members. Jane Gaudreau, their mother, shared her appreciation on Thursday in an Instagram post. She thanked the school for the tribute and support her family received.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our deepest gratitude to Gloucester Catholic for honoring John and Matty. The love and support you have shown us has been truly heartwarming," Jane captioned the post.

Jane said that it was special to reconnect with alumni and the community.

"We have no doubt that John and Matty were smiling down, especially with that great win! Gloucester Catholic will always hold a special place in our hearts. Once a Ram, always a Ram!," Jane added.

She also asked people to keep her family in their thoughts as they continue to honor Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew’s memories.

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau died on Aug. 29 while riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Sean Higgins, hit them. Reports say that Higgins had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit and that he was trying to overtake another vehicle illegally.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith reacted to Team USA honoring her husband

Team USA honored Johnny Gaudreau with a locker room tribute at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday. They displayed his jersey number 13 and an American flag.

His wife, Meredith, shared a photo on Instagram, saying,

"Wish we could be there cheering for Daddy. Thank you, Go USA."

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew played for Team USA in several tournaments, winning medals at the 2010 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, 2013 World Juniors and 2018 Worlds. His father, Guy, joined the team on the ice before the tournament opener.

"We all know what we're playing for with him and how we want to honor him," USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. "He's with this team and everybody knows him and what he meant to USA Hockey and hockey itself."

The 4 Nations Face-Off is replacing the traditional All-Star Game and is being held in Montreal. Team USA is aiming for its first senior international title since 1996.

