  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Johnny Gaudreau
  • Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane pens emotional message on what would have been his 32nd birthday - “I miss you every single day”

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane pens emotional message on what would have been his 32nd birthday - “I miss you every single day”

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 14, 2025 11:30 GMT
Johnny Gaudreau&rsquo;s mother Jane pens emotional message on what would have been his 32nd birthday
Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane pens emotional message on what would have been his 32nd birthday [via IG/@jgaudreau11]

On Tuesday, the family of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau marked what would have been his 32nd birthday with emotional tributes to his memory. Johnny and his brother Matthew died in a tragic road accident last year in late August.

Ad

His mother Jane Gaudreau shared a carousel of throwback photos from his childhood, wedding and moments with his siblings, parents, teammates and his children.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Happy Birthday my sweet John. I miss you every single day. You were a wonderful son, brother, husband, dad, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and so much more than words could ever say.”

She promised to love his three children just the way she loves him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I see so much of you in Noa and Johnny, and I know Carter will share many of the same beautiful qualities you have. I promise to love them with all my heart, just as I love you, and to tell them all your childhood stories so they’ll always know the amazing person you are. I know Matty found a way to do something special for you today. “
Ad

Jane concluded the message by writing how much she loves her sons.

“I loved being your mom, and I will always love you and Matty forever.❤️”
Ad

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed on Aug. 29, 2024, when an allegedly drunk driver Sean M. Higgins struck them while they were cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The brothers were in town to attend their sister Katie’s wedding which was supposed to take place the next day.

Johnny Guadreau's sister pens emotional brithday tribute

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie also posted an emotional tribute on the special day. She posted a carousel of pictures of her brother on her own account and wrote:

Ad
“Happy Birthday John.🤍🤍 I'm sending all my love and missing you so much. My best friend said to me yesterday, ‘You are the only family I know that could just have each other and be more than happy with that’ and I’ve never heard something more true.”
“Our family days with each other and the kids are truly the memories that we were happiest and such a large part of us is empty without you both. Wishing we could be celebrating in mom and dad's kitchen with ice cream cake and raviolis (your go to birthday dinner for mom to make).“
Ad

Katie closed her tribute by writing that she hoped Johnny was celebrating his birthday with their brother Matthew and watching over the family as they made memories in their honor. She added that the world felt much emptier without them.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications