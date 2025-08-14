Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane pens emotional message on what would have been his 32nd birthday - “I miss you every single day”

On Tuesday, the family of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau marked what would have been his 32nd birthday with emotional tributes to his memory. Johnny and his brother Matthew died in a tragic road accident last year in late August.His mother Jane Gaudreau shared a carousel of throwback photos from his childhood, wedding and moments with his siblings, parents, teammates and his children.In the caption, she wrote:“Happy Birthday my sweet John. I miss you every single day. You were a wonderful son, brother, husband, dad, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and so much more than words could ever say.”She promised to love his three children just the way she loves him.“I see so much of you in Noa and Johnny, and I know Carter will share many of the same beautiful qualities you have. I promise to love them with all my heart, just as I love you, and to tell them all your childhood stories so they’ll always know the amazing person you are. I know Matty found a way to do something special for you today. “Jane concluded the message by writing how much she loves her sons.“I loved being your mom, and I will always love you and Matty forever.❤️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed on Aug. 29, 2024, when an allegedly drunk driver Sean M. Higgins struck them while they were cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The brothers were in town to attend their sister Katie’s wedding which was supposed to take place the next day.Johnny Guadreau's sister pens emotional brithday tributeJohnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie also posted an emotional tribute on the special day. She posted a carousel of pictures of her brother on her own account and wrote:“Happy Birthday John.🤍🤍 I'm sending all my love and missing you so much. My best friend said to me yesterday, ‘You are the only family I know that could just have each other and be more than happy with that’ and I’ve never heard something more true.”“Our family days with each other and the kids are truly the memories that we were happiest and such a large part of us is empty without you both. Wishing we could be celebrating in mom and dad's kitchen with ice cream cake and raviolis (your go to birthday dinner for mom to make).“ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatie closed her tribute by writing that she hoped Johnny was celebrating his birthday with their brother Matthew and watching over the family as they made memories in their honor. She added that the world felt much emptier without them.