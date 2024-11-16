Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane pens emotional message to BC Hockey for honoring the legacy of her sons Johnny and Matthew

Boston College Hockey paid a moving tribute to alumni Tony Voce, Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau during their game against Maine last week on Friday. The Gaudreau brothers died in a tragic cycling accident caused by a suspected drunk driver in Salem County on Aug. 29.

Before the special game, Boston College organized a ceremonial puck drop attended by the Gaudreau and Voce families, with rally towels featuring the brothers' initials placed on every seat. Eagles players donned warm-up jerseys with the names and numbers of Johnny, Matthew, and Tony Voce, which were later auctioned to benefit the Tony Voce Foundation and an adaptive playground project chosen by the Gaudreau family.

Jane Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew's mother, shared an emotional Instagram message this Friday, thanking Boston College for their tribute. She posted a carousel of pictures from BC Hockey’s tribute ceremony and wrote in the caption:

“Thank you to Boston College Mens Hockey for honoring our boys this past weekend. The love and support you’ve shown for John, Matty, and our entire family have helped us through the most difficult time of our lives.”

“Many of our best hockey memories come from the six unforgettable years we spent watching John and/or Matty play at BC. The tribute Boston College gave to the boys was so special and we know they were especially happy for the two wins!❤️🏒🦅”, she added.

Earlier this week, Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie had also shared glimpses of the tribute event on her own Instagram.

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau’s legacy honored by Lanny McDonald

During the 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday, Lanny McDonald the Hall's chairman, delivered an emotional tribute to Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

In his speech, McDonald shared heartfelt words about their contributions to the game and the deep sense of loss felt by everyone who knew them.

“I got to know Johnny and his family quite well during his eight seasons with the Flames and I can tell you that nobody loved the game or played over his weight class like Johnny Gaudreau did,” he said.

“Anyone who knows the game knows Johnny would have been here someday. Tonight, he and Matthew are in our thoughts and prayers of everyone in the hockey community and at the Hall of Fame," McDonald emotionally concluded.

Earlier this week, a New Jersey judge granted prosecutors additional time to file formal charges against the driver accused of striking the brothers. During a court hearing on Tuesday, Sean M. Higgins, the 44-year-old driver, made his first in-person appearance before the Gaudreau family.

The judge extended the deadline for prosecutors by 30 days to ensure they can gather the necessary evidence before moving forward with the case.

Higgins, a Woodstown resident in southwestern New Jersey, is accused of driving under the influence at the time of the accident. Authorities report that he had consumed five or six beers before the incident and has a history of road rage and aggressive driving.

