Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane pens heartfelt message of gratitude to Golden Knights for hosting family in Vegas

Since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew last year in August, the hockey community has paid several tributes to the memory of the late NHL stars. One of such tributes saw the Vegas Golden Knights host the Gaudreau family in Vegas, where Johnny’s father, Guy Gaudreau, was invited to skate with the team.

On Saturday, Johnny Gaudreau’s mother, Jane, shared a heartfelt note of gratitude to the Golden Knights and the hockey community. She posted an Instagram post featuring a carousel of pictures from their time in Vegas and wrote:

“I wanted to take a moment to express our appreciation. First, a huge thank you to the @vegasgoldenknights for inviting Guy out on the ice with you. It was an incredible experience, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity. Guy is always happy on the ice, and it was so heartwarming for me to see him smile a little!”

She then appreciated hockey fans for their support, saying the community has helped her family through a tough time.

“Thank you also to the amazing fans for all your support. The hockey community has truly embraced our family and helped us through a difficult time.”

Jane also appreciated the hospitality of close friends who made their trip to Vegas special and mentioned activities like hiking, horseback riding, and an Eagles concert they attended while in Vegas.

“A special thanks to our friends, John & Stacy, for your incredible hospitality. You made our trip to Vegas so special, and we’re so appreciative of all you did to make it such a memorable experience. The fresh air, hikes, horseback riding, and the Eagles concert were exactly what we needed to finally get out of the house and enjoy some much-needed time away,” she wrote.

“Thank you to Maureen & Bud, as well as Roseanne & Larry, who also helped make this such a special trip for us.❤️”

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife pens special message for Blue Jackets organization

Earlier last week, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings invited the Gaudreau family to the NHL’s Stadium Series game at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, attended the event with her two children, Noa and Johnny.

Following the event, Meredith expressed her appreciation for the Blue Jackets’ support towards her family. She shared photos from the Stadium Series game in Ohio, where she and her children took part in the pregame ceremonies.

“Thank you @bluejacketsnhl for helping us turn some really hard days into very special memories 💙 So grateful for you. So grateful for John for giving us this hockey family ♥️. Miss you so much @johngaudreau03 😘,” she wrote in the caption.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died on Aug. 29 last year when an alleged drunk driver hit them with his truck when the Gaudreau brothers were cycling near Salem County. The legal proceedings are still underway after the driver, Seam Higgins, pleaded not guilty in January.

