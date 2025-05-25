  • home icon
Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane reminisces his "unique first pitch" from 2014 BC baseball game

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified May 25, 2025 11:20 GMT
Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane reminisces his "unique first pitch" from 2014 BC baseball game

Since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a road accident last year in August, the Gaudreau family has been paying special tributes to the memory of their loved ones from time to time.

On Saturday, Johnny’s mother Jane reposted a throwback clip from the official Instagram account of the Boston College Eagles on her stories. The short clip featured Johnny Gaudreau’s unique first pitch during a 2014 Eagles baseball game.

However, instead of a regular throw, Johnny used a hockey stick to shoot the ball which was then caught by the catcher with his glove.

“John’s unique first pitch (with a hockey stick) at Boston College’s Baseball game in May 2014 🤣,” Jane wrote in the caption.
via Instagram/@jgaudreau311

Johnny Gaudreau played for the Boston College Eagles from 2011 to 2014 where he appeared in 119 games and scored 175 points. He helped the team win the national championship in 2012 and led the nation in scoring during his final season, earning the Hobey Baker Award in 2014. He left after his junior year to join the NHL.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith melts over Team USA tribute

Team USA honored Johnny Gaudreau at the ongoing 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. The team kept a special spot in their locker room with Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey hung in his stall.

Johnny’s wife Meredith Gaudreau reposted a photo from USA Hockey’s Instagram on Friday showing Johnny’s jersey hanging in the locker on her stories. In the caption, she wrote:

“So much love,” with a hand-heart emoji, and added, “All of mine.”

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee while riding bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, last year in late August. The driver Sean M. Higgins admitted he had five or six beers before driving. He failed both field sobriety and breathalyzer tests, and blood alcohol level was 0.087.

Higgins has been charged with two counts of death by auto and reckless driving among other offenses. He pled not guilty earlier in January and rejected a 35-year plea deal. His next court hearing is set for June 10.

Team USA has continued to honor Gaudreau’s memory at several major events. They did the same during the 2025 IIHF Junior World Championship where the U.S. won gold. His jersey was also displayed during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February this year.

