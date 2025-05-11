Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie drops one-word reaction to Eric Robinson's first playoff goal against Capitals

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and his former teammate Eric Robinson’s families are quite close. On Saturday, Gaudreau’s sister Katie reacted to Robinson’s first goal of the playoffs on Instagram.

Ad

The Carolina Hurricanes shut out the Washington Capitals 4-0 in Game 3 at Lenovo Center. Robinson’s goal came early in the third period. His Canes teammate Jack Roslovic set it up with a quick pass and Robinson netted it off to push their lead to 3-0.

Katie Gaudreau shared a post from the NHL’s official Instagram on her stories after the game and wrote:

“Proud!!!!” tagging Robinson and his wife Allison in the caption.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@kgaudreau13

In the postgame interview following Carolina’s 4-0 win, Eric Robinson spoke about what it meant to score his first career playoff goal and how the Hurricanes found their rhythm.

Ad

“It's obviously big,” he said. “You always want to contribute in the playoffs when moments are bigger so it was nice to get one to go in.”

Robinson also explained that the group could feel things starting to click. He mentioned that the team knows how it needs to play to be successful and once every line started rolling consistently, the game began to turn.

Ad

Johnny Gaudreau’s family reacts to his NHL Quarter-Century Team nomination

Johnny Gaudreau was named to the NHL All Quarter Century team this weekend. On Saturday, his parents Guy and Jane Gaudreau released a joint statement on the Instagram account of their family foundation, expressing how proud they were of Johnny’s accomplishment.

“We are overwhelmed with pride and emotion to see our son John named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team. This honor recognizes his truly special talent. He so loved being with his teammates playing the game,” read the caption.

Ad

“This honor from the NHL reminds us that while our boys may no longer be with us, their impact on the game and everyone who knew them lives on. We know John and Matthew are looking down with pride, and we are grateful for this lasting recognition,” they added.

Ad

The family also mentioned they are still working to keep Johnny and his brother Matthew’s memory alive through causes they cared about. They thanked the NHL, the Calgary Flames, the Blue Jackets, and fans for remembering their sons.

Johnny Gaudreau played 11 NHL seasons, spending most of his career with the Calgary Flames before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. He scored a total of 243 goals and provided 500 assists in 763 games he played during the period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama