Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie pens heartwarming 3-word message for sister-in-law Meredith following birth of their third baby

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of the late Johnny Gaudreau, introduced a new addition to the family, and her in-laws are thrilled. Meredith gave birth to her third child, baby Carter Michael Gaudreau, on April 1.

On Monday, Johnny’s sister, Katie, wrote a joyful and bittersweet message via an Instagram story. She shared photos of Meredith welcoming baby Carter and used three words to capture the moment:

“John’s perfect family,” Kaite said as she welcomed her nephew.

In other photos in Katie’s story, the newborn is shown with Meredith and Johnny’s first two children. She tags Meredith and Johnny in the posts.

“Our second piece of heaven,” Katie said. “John and Mers perfect babies.”

Carter is Meredith and Johnny's third child. The couple welcomed their daughter, Noa Harper, in September 2022 and their first son, Johnny Edward, in February 2024.

Last August, just six months after the birth of his son, Johnny, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, passed away when they were hit by a car while riding their bikes. The accident occurred on the eve of Katie’s wedding.

After the heartbreaking incident, Katie rescheduled her marriage to fiancé Devin Joyce to this July.

NHL: Johnny Gaudreau warming up against the Canadiens, March 25.- Source: Getty

Meredith shared that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child during Johnny and Matthew’s joint funeral in September. She also said that she had told Johnny about the pregnancy prior to his passing.

The two met in 2018, during the off-season of hockey, when Meredith, a newborn ICU nurse, lived next to Johnny. They dated for two years and then got engaged. The couple officially became husband and wife in September 2021.

Meredith shared a moment from the last game of the 2023-24 season via Instagram.

The Gaudreau brothers and sisters, Katie and Kristen, grew up with their parents in Carneys Point Township, New Jersey. Johnny played in the NHL for 11 seasons from 2013 through 2024 with Calgary and Columbus. Matthew played professionally for four seasons in the ECHL and the AHL.

Johnny Gaudreau honored at Stadium Series

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were honored in front of the second-largest crowd in NHL history during the 2025 Stadium Series on March 1 when the Blue Jackets took on the Red Wings.

Led by Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and children, the Blue Jackets marched into a pep rally inside the arena, donning Johnny Hockey’s style from head to toe. The outfits consisted of sweatpants, Ugg Boots and black baseball caps.

Meredith Gaudreau and Blue Jackets players honor Johnny at Stadium Series. - Source: Imagn

The Red Wings honored both brothers by wearing jerseys they wore during their hockey careers.

