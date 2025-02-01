Johnny Gaudreau’s widow Meredith drops five-word reaction on throwback picture of late brothers

Late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith posted a reaction to a throwback photo of her husband and his brother Matthew. On Friday, she reposted a throwback photo from the late brothers’ high school days on Instagram.

“Love and miss you both,” Meredith wrote.

(Credit: IG/@meredithgaudreau_)

The original post was shared by @gchsrams, the official account for Glocester Catholic High School’s hockey team, for which Johnny and Matthew both played in high school. They also led the team to a state championship.

In the post, the school’s hockey team announced plans to honor the Gaudreau family with a special ceremony ahead of their game on Feb. 6 at the Hollydell Ice Arena.

“This special event will honor the legacy of the Gaudreau brothers, John and Matthew, whose contributions to both the Gloucester Catholic community and the ice hockey program continue to resonate,” the school said in an official statement.

The school authorities invited alumni, families, friends and fans to celebrate the Gaudreau brothers’ impact on hockey. The game between Gloucester Catholic Ice Hockey and St. Peter’s Prep is reportedly set to include a special tribute to Johnny and Matthew's impact on the school, the program, and the lives of those who knew them.

“We are excited to host this memorial game and bring together our community to honor John and Matthew Gaudreau, who were not only outstanding athletes but also incredible individuals,” GC Ice Hockey coach Mike Geary said. “Their passion for the game and their commitment to our program will never be forgotten.”

Johnny Gaudreau’s USHL team retired his jersey

On Jan. 11, the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL held a special ceremony honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Johnny played for the Fighting Saints in the 2010-11 season and led them to a Clark Cup victory. In 2018, he became a minority owner of the franchise. Johnny’s No. 8 jersey was the first one the team ever retired.

"It was an honor befitting of his contribution to the organization and also obviously the sad circumstances that happened," Fighting Saints part owner Peter Luukko said on Friday, via AP. " He was one of the better players in the history of the team."

On the night, USHL Commissioner Glenn Hefferan announced the creation of the Gaudreau Award, set to be given annually to the USHL player who best carries forward the legacy of Johnny and Matthew.

