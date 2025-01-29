Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith drops 2-word reaction to late husband's close-friend Andrew Mangiapane's return on ice

Late NFL star Johnny Gaudreau's teammate, Andrew Mangiapane, returned to Calgary on Tuesday night for the first time since being traded to the Washington Capitals. The Flames welcomed him with a video tribute during the first commercial break.

Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith, shared a simple message on Instagram. She reposted a picture of Johnny and Mangiapane doing a fist bump, and wrote:

"Go Mango," with a heart and clapping emoji.

Meredith shared on Instagram @meredithgaudreau_

The original post was from a Gaudreau fan who said:

“Today as we welcome back Mang to the C of Red, it reminded me of this friendship ❤️ loved the bond they shared on and off ice.”

Mangiapane spent nearly eight seasons with the Flames before his trade last summer. He was a key player for the team and a close friend of Gaudreau.

Johnny and his brother, Matthew, died in a bike accident in their hometown of Salem County, New Jersey in August. A suspected drunk driver hit them while they were biking.

Mangiapane has honored Johnny throughout the season by writing his initials on his hockey stick. He admitted that returning to Calgary felt “nerve-wracking” but appreciated the warm welcome.

“Calgary was great for me,” Mangiapane said before the game on Tuesday, via Washington’s Mike Vogel. “It was honestly my second home, so just kinda going back should be exciting, should be a good game, and I’m sure it’ll be a little weird being on the opposing side, but I’m sure my teammates here will help me out and bring their A-game for us.”

In 2022, Johnny signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets and parted ways with Mangiapane. Though he now plays for Washington, Mangiapane’s bond with Gaudreau and Calgary remains strong.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, joined a raffle organized by the CBJ foundation

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, joined other Blue Jackets partners to support wildfire relief in Los Angeles. She shared an Instagram post showing the Lady Jackets rallying for a charity event and tagged the team’s account.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith (Credit: IG @meredithgaudreau_)

They participated in a raffle organized by the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation to raise funds for disaster relief. According to the Los Angeles Times, 28 people have died in the fires, with major blazes now 80% contained.

California received its first rainfall on Saturday, bringing relief but also concerns about mudslides and toxic ash runoff.

