Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith gives 2-word verdict on Zach Werenski's opinion of Sean Monahan 

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau was close to his friend and teammate Sean Monahan. Ever since the Gaudreau brothers' death in August last year, the Monahan family has remained close to the Gaudreaus throughout the difficult period.

On Wednesday, Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared an interview clip of Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski giving his flowers to Monahan during a segment of the "What Chaos" show on her Instagram stories. In the video, Werenski praised Sean Monahan’s professionalism.

“The first time I saw Monty [Monahan] this year was at the vigil for John and I feel like it's one of those things where you're really not sure how people are going to respond to something like that," Werenski said. "Watching him and how he went about it and how he handled the whole thing, there was no one in the hockey world closer to John than him.

“I feel like we all learned so much about ourselves, about how he was handling it. I'm sure it was probably the hardest thing he's gone through in his life and going to a new team with new teammates and he's just been incredible for us. So yeah, I can't say enough good things about him," he added.

Meredith reposted the clip on her stories and wrote in the caption:

“I agreee.”

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Sean Monahan joined the Blue Jackets last summer, signing a five-year, $27.5 million contract. Prior to his time with Columbus, he played for the Calgary Flames, where he was teammates with Johnny Gaudreau.

Zach Werenski heaps praise on Sean Monahan’s game and leadership

During the same appearance on the "What Chaos" show, Zach Werenski also praised Sean Monahan’s impact on the team, his work ethic and quiet leadership.

He admitted that while he knew Monahan was a good player from playing against him, he didn’t realize just how good he was until they became teammates.

“I think the way he goes about his business, the way he handles himself, he's pretty quiet in the room, but one of the first guys there is one of the last guys to leave," Werenski said. "I mean, I think the best part about Monty too right now is we have a lot of young guys, a lot of young centers, and there's no better guy to look up to than Monty.”

He further pointed out Monahan’s influence on the team’s young players, particularly Adam Fantilli, who benefited from watching and learning from him.

