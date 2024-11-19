Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith gives her heartening take on favorite hockey "duos we miss" featuring Sean Monahan

On Monday, Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shared an emotional response to a fan-made Instagram post. The post, titled "NHL Duos We Miss (Part 1)," featured her late husband and his former teammate, Sean Monahan.

The account Hockey Forever shared the post, which clearly shows the strong bond between Gaudreau and Monahan, both on and off the ice. The compilation brought back memories of their time together, which left fans nostalgic for their chemistry.

Meredith, still mourning her husband's loss, posted a screenshot of the tribute on her Instagram story. She added the caption:

"Favorite duo on and off the ice."

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew tragically died on August 29, 2024, after being hit by a car while riding their bikes in Oldman Township, New Jersey. Johnny was 31, and Matthew was 29. The driver, suspected of being drunk, was arrested and charged with two counts of death.

Jane Gaudreau thanks Boston College for honoring late sons Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau at the tribute ceremony

On November 16, 2024, Jane Gaudreau, mother of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, thanked Boston College for honoring her late sons. The tribute took place at a hockey game on November 8, marking three months since their tragic deaths.

The Gaudreau family attended the event, wearing jerseys with their sons' numbers. They remembered fond moments of watching Johnny and Matthew play at the university.

Jane shared her gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), noting how the support from the community has meant a lot during this tough time. She also shared photos from the event, including one where the Gaudreau family wore jerseys with Johnny Gaudreau’s and Matthew’s old numbers—13 and 21. The brothers had played hockey at the university before turning pro.

"Thank you to @BC_MHockey for honoring our boys this past weekend. The love and support you’ve shown for John, Matty, and our entire family have helped us through the most difficult time of our lives," Jane shared the post on X.

"Many of our best hockey memories come from the six unforgettable years we spent watching John and/or Matty play at BC. The tribute Boston College gave to the boys was so special and we know they were especially happy for the two wins!," she tweeted.

The ceremony also paid tribute to the late player Tony Voce, with funds from jersey auctions donated to charity.

Also read: Sean Monahan becomes first person to receive Blue Jackets postgame donkey cap in touching Johnny Gaudreau tribute

