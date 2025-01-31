Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith opens up on Madeline's support while ‘going through nightmares’ after husband’s death

Late Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith took to social media to thank her sister-in-law Madeline with a special message. Meredith reacted to an Instagram post from Madeline on Friday featuring Johnny, his brother Matthew, and their wives.

The black-and-white photo of both couples had heart-shaped glasses, a fake mustache and an eye mask photoshopped in as a joke. Meredith shared a screenshot of Madeline’s post with a heartfelt caption.

“Not many ppl in this world can relate to me and this journey (thank god).” Meredith wrote. "Wish it wasn’t you but thankful for all your constant support. @mogaudreau such a good mom and stepped up for me and my kids all while going through this nightmare.”

Meredith's reaction. (Credit: IG/@meredithgaudreau_)

Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew died on Aug. 29 after they were hit by a car while bicycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The brothers were in town with the rest of their family for their younger sister Katie’s wedding. Since their deaths, the hockey community has rallied in support of the Gaudreau family and organized a series of pregame events to honor the brothers’ memories and legacy.

The remaining members of the Gaudreau family have also been active on social media, sharing throwback photos and reacting to messages remembering Johnny and Matthew.

On Dec. 21, the Philadelphia Flyers held a special pregame event honoring the brothers when they hosted the Blue Jackets. Flyers’ players warmed up for the game wearing the jerseys of Gloucester Catholic High School where Johnny and Matthew graduated from. The school is a 15-minute drive from the Flyers home stadium.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have also honored the brothers and held a candlelight vigil for them in September.

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister-in-law Madeline shares special glimpse of his nephew

On December 29, Madeline gave birth to her and Matthew's first child, a boy named Tripp.

On Monday, Madeline posted a pic on Instagram showing her cradling baby Tripp above his crib. A pillow embroidered with the baby’s name can be seen in the background. To protect his privacy, Tripp’s face was covered with a large heart emoji.

“Lover boy,” Madeline wrote in the caption.

