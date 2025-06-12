Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to late husband - "The man of my dreams"

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute for her late husband in The Players' Tribune on Wednesday. Johnny, a Columbus Blue Jackets player, died on Aug. 29. He and his brother, Matthew, were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in New Jersey. They both died in the accident.

Meredith remembered Johnny with love and shared memories of their life together. She spoke about their three children: Noa, Johnny Jr. and Carter. Meredith announced her pregnancy during Johnny’s memorial service in September and gave birth to Carter Michael Gaudreau on April 1.

Meredith’s tribute included a special message for Matthew.

"Tell Matty I say Happy First Father’s Day! Matty — your boy is perfect," Meredith wrote."He has your eyes. Madeline is truly the best mom. We miss you so much. Noa’s godfather, who never showed up without little presents. Such an amazing uncle, who obviously would have been an amazing father."

Matthew’s wife, Madeline, gave birth to their son, Tripp Matthew, in December.

Meredith also shared sweet moments between Johnny and Matthew.

"John, I loved watching you and Matty take care of the kids together," Meredith wrote. "Especially knowing Matty was going to be a dad, you did your best to show him the ropes and it was just the cutest thing to me.

"And so funny when you would pass off the baby with the dirty diaper to Uncle Matty and teach him how to change diapers. You were so proud to teach him your little tips and tricks. I miss these, too. It is so unfair that you are both gone."

Meredith called Johnny her life partner forever. She wished him a happy first Father’s Day as a father of three.

"Thank you for the very best years of my life," Meredith wrote. "Thank you for making us a family. Thank you for being my best friend, my favorite person, the man of my dreams. I love you so much. Forever and ever."

Meredith shared a tattoo tribute to Johnny Gaudreau in Calgary

On Dec. 3, Meredith Gaudreau revealed that she got a tattoo of Johnny Gaudreau’s signature on her right wrist while visiting Calgary for a memorial. The Flames honored Johnny as they faced his other former team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Meredith said she chose to get the tattoo in Calgary because that was where Johnny's autograph first became popular.

"I thought it would be cool to say that I did that in Calgary because that is where his autograph really took off," Meredith said, via Sportsnet. "It's like, this is where it all began."

Meredith added that Calgary still feels like home to her.

