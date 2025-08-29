Johnny Gaudreau is being remembered on Friday, marking one year since the accident that took his life and his brother Matthew’s. His wife Meredith shared a touching tribute to him on Instagram. She posted a short video of Johnny on the ice and wrote:

“I have the best husband. One year closer to seeing you again and being with you forever. Forever for real.

"8/29/2020, we got engaged. 8/29 is a reminder of what forever means to me. I love you.”

Meredith shared on IG

Since Johnny’s death, Meredith has continued to raise their children while carrying forward his memory. In April, she welcomed their third child, Carter Michael, who shares Johnny’s middle name. Carter was born on April 1. Meredith shared that he also looks just like his father. He is the youngest of their three children, joining Noa (2022) and Johnny Jr. (2024).

When announcing Carter’s arrival, Meredith wrote:

“Our third baby is here! 4/1/25 Another baby boy 🥹💙 Carter Michael Gaudreau - same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches - exact same as his daddy He looks exactly like his daddy too 🥰. I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever. John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much."

Johnny Gaudreau and Meredith tied the knot in September 2021 and built a family together in a short span of time. His death in August 2024, at the age of 31, left a deep impact on his family and the hockey community.

Johnny Gaudreau parents faced overwhelming grief after tragic loss of sons

The Gaudreau family has leaned on each other through a year marked by deep loss. Johnny Gaudreau’s father, Guy, known for his hockey background and years of coaching, has remained a reliable presence. He and his wife, Jane, went through overwhelming grief after losing their sons.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic wrote:

"Both Gaudreau parents were admitted into a local hospital that night: Guy out of concern for elevated heart rate and blood pressure, and Jane because she had entered what family described as a catatonic-like state at the house upon hearing the news, incapable of responding, no matter how loud Katie screamed her name."

Johnny Gaudreau spent 11 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets and was respected for both his skill and his character.

