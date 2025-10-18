Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith pours her heart out reminiscing how Cam Atkinson and his wife Natalie helped them settle in Columbus

Earlier this week, Cam Atkinson officially retired from the NHL signing a one-day contract to end his 13-season career with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 36-year-old was celebrated before Thursday’s game at Nationwide Arena where he took a final lap wearing his familiar #13.

During his send-off, Atkinson paused to point toward Johnny Gaudreau’s banner hanging in the rafters as a tribute to his late friend and former teammate.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared Atkinson’s post-retirement interview on her Instagram stories on Friday. In the caption, she added an emotional message reflecting on how the Atkinsons helped them navigate life in Columbus.

“They were (and kinda still are) our first call for everything Columbus,” she wrote. “The way Cam and Natalie set us up house hunted for us, drive-bys, videos, offering us their house while we were waiting! Helping us with all things new parents in a new city. And so much more. Amazing friends and amazing people.”

Meredith added that she and Natalie had long talked about living in Columbus at the same time, writing:

“So glad we’re both here now. Just missing the other 13 💙 Thank you, Cam! I bet he’s super proud of you.”

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_

Both Gaudreau and Atkinson were Boston College alumnus where each wore the same number 13 while starring for the Eagles before reaching the NHL. Atkinson finished his career ranked second in Blue Jackets history with 213 goals and 402 points, behind only Rick Nash.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife tears up over Blue Jackets’ tribute to late NHLer

Earlier this month, the Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau as they opened the 2025-26 NHL season in Nashville. The team hung Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey in the visitors’ locker room at Bridgestone Arena, a gesture that drew an emotional response from his widow Meredith.

Meredith Gaudreau reposted an image of the jersey on her Instagram stories from Bardown and TSN Official. The picture showed Johnny’s No. 13 displayed in the Blue Jackets’ locker room for their season opener.

In the caption, she wrote:

“I’ve seen things like this many times now but this made me cry. Never will get old. Thank u.”

Johnny and his younger brother Matthew died in a cycling accident in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, on August 29 of last year. Since then, the Blue Jackets had held a series of tributes including a banner-raising and a 13-second moment of silence before their 2024 home opener, as well as memorial warmup jerseys worn by players.

Calgary, where Johnny spent the first nine years of his career had also hosted a pregame tribute when Columbus visited later that season.

