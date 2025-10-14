  • home icon
Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith tears up while reflecting on life 13 months after her husband's tragic death

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 14, 2025 17:14 GMT
Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith reflects on life 13 months after his tragic death (image credit: instagram/meredithgaudreau_)

Thirteen months after losing her husband, Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith Gaudreau opened up about life without him. Johnny, who played in the NHL for 11 seasons, died on Aug. 29, 2024. He and his brother, Matthew, were hit by a suspected drunk driver in New Jersey while riding their bicycles. The accident happened just days before their sister's wedding, which made the loss even harder for the family.

Meredith shared on Monday how difficult it was to go through her pregnancy with her third child without Johnny.

“I went through the entire pregnancy without him. I was really nervous to give birth without him, too,” Meredith said, via 10 TV's Nicole Shearin.

Despite her fear, she welcomed their son, Carter Michael Gaudreau, on April 1. She shared on Instagram that he weighed eight pounds, three ounces and measured 20.5 inches, the same as Johnny when he was born.

also-read-trending Trending
"There was some gut feeling I had that it was going to be a boy, and he looks exactly like John, so he almost like when I saw him for the first time, he was kind of exactly what I pictured," Meredith said.

Meredith also shared how she keeps Johnny close through memories and videos.

“My boys are too young to even understand, but Johnny will light up pictures of him, and I'll play videos. John's voice around Carter kind of lights up,” Meredith said.
She explained how she talks to her children about him, saying he is in heaven rather than he died. It is important for her that their sons still feel connected to their father’s life and the hockey world he loved.

Meredith added that Johnny's friends and teammates continue to show support.

“Whether guys on this team had played with John for years or hadn’t played with him at all, yet they come to my kids’ birthday parties," Meredith said. "They skate around with the kids when we’re at team skates.”
Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith says daughter Noa reminds her more of Johnny every day

Meredith Gaudreau shared in November about how her daughter, Noa, is increasingly resembling her late husband, Johnny Gaudreau.

“Yes, she is him more and more every day, even her personality just pops through, when she smiles, I just see John,” Meredith said, via Sportsnet.
Meredith added that she and her children look at pictures and videos of Johnny every day and that they try to be good kids to make him proud.

Johnny proposed to Meredith on Sept. 2, 2020, and the couple got married on Sept. 9, 2021.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
