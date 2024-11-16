Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith joins “love you since” trend to post adorable 2018 throwback picture with husband

Meredith Gaudreau, wife of the late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, recently joined the “love you since” trend. She shared a throwback photo on Instagram dated Jul. 21, 2018, roughly 28 days after their first meeting on Jun. 24. In the picture, Johnny and Meredith are at a club with some friends.

After sharing the story, Meredith wrote,

“We’re almost in 2025, but I’ve loved you since... the day we met – June 24, 2018. But this photo is from July 21st. Not my best pic, but love John’s hugs."

Meredith also added,

"I wrote down an entire timeline of our story years ago. Idk why, but glad I did.”

Trending

Meredith Gaudreau’s throwback photo with her late husband, Johnny Gaudreau (Credits: IG/@meredithgaudreau_)

The post comes just months after former NHL star Johnny lost his life in a tragic accident. On Aug. 29, 2024, Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed in a bike crash in New Jersey. The brothers were riding on County Route 551 North when a driver hit them. Police said the driver was trying to pass another car and was likely under the influence of alcohol. The driver, Sean M. Higgins, was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto.

Johnny and Matthew had returned home to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding. The accident happened just two days before the wedding. Johnny leaves behind Meredith and their two children, daughter Noa, 2, and son Johnny Jr., 9 months old. Later, Meredith shared that she was expecting their third child at his memorial service.

“I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby,” she announced per People.com

Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” was loved by fans for his talent and character. He played for the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets. His younger brother Matthew also played hockey and shared a close bond with Johnny.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith at the Blue Jackets’ home opener.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, shared messages after the Columbus Blue Jackets’s home opener earlier in October. The game on Oct. 15 honored Johnny and his brother Matthew. Both teams wore Johnny’s No. 13 during warmups, and the arena displayed a tribute with his locker and jerseys. Meredith attended with her children, Noa, 2, and Johnny Jr., 9 months, and shared photos of them at the event.

She thanked the Blue Jackets family for supporting her and helping her feel close to Johnny Gaudreau. Meredith also thanked fans and the hockey community for their kindness and tributes.

She thanked supporters of a bracelet fundraiser, which raised over $20,000 for the Gaudreau Brothers Foundation. The bracelets featured Johnny and Matthew’s jersey numbers, honoring their memory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback