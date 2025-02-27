Johnny Gaudreau and Zach Werenski's partners drop three-word reactions for their custom USA 4 Nations jackets

Late Columbus forward Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith and Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski’s fiancee Odette Peters had a team-up of their own.

On Thursday, they shared a collaborative post on Instagram appreciating the custom-made 4 Nations Face-Off-themed jackets for partners of Team USA players.

Sharing the original post from the jacket makers, the pic showed several white jackets, which had Johnny's #13 jersey sewn on the sleeves, hanging from a clothes rack.

“These were,” Meredith captioned, tagging Odette.

“So good,” Odette wrote.

(Credit: IG/@meredithgaudreau_, @odette_peters)

The original post was shared by the Instagram account @statementthreadsshop and featured a carousel of photos showcasing the jackets. They had the team players’ names on the back and red and blue stars on the sleeves.

“A moment for the USA jackets. The coolest project by far. The girls looked outstanding in them.” Statement Threads Shop captioned.

Johnny and his younger brother Matthew died in a road accident on Aug. 29 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. While cycling on the side of a road at night, they were hit by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver.

Team USA players dedicate 4 Nations performances to Johnny Gaudreau

Team USA players and staff honored Johnny Gaudreau in different ways throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off. During the nine-day tournament, the American players presented a team jersey with Gaudreau’s name and No. 13 on it to a player of the game chosen by the team and its staff. Auston Matthews presented the jersey to Brady Tkachuk after Team USA's first game against Finland.

Gaudreau's former teammate at the Calgary Flames, Matthew Tkachuk, spoke about how the team was playing in his honor ahead of the final game.

"Everywhere you go in that locker room, you see his jersey, that No. 13, and you get emotional because he should be here with us competing and playing for his country,” Tkachuk said on Feb. 19, via NHL.com. “We don't take this opportunity for granted and he's one of the big things that we're playing for right now. He's with us. He's looking down on us.”

The US defeated Canada 3-1 in the round-robin stage but lost 3-2 in the finals in overtime.

