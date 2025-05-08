Johnny Gaudreau’s wife melts over adorable family photoshoot with kids Noa, Johnny Jr and Carter - "My strong babies"

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith welcomed their third child together earlier last month. This week, Meredith shared glimpses from a special family photoshoot she did with her three children, Noa, Johnny and Carter.

On Wednesday, Meredith reposted a carousel of photos shared by professional photographer Meghan McGuire on her Instagram stories. One of the clicks showed Meredith on a white couch with their three kids. She wore a black outfit, Johnny Jr. had on a white shirt, Noa wore a dark top and light shorts and baby Carter was wrapped in white.

“Three of the most precious gifts held by the strongest mama I know who carries legacy with such grace + beauty🤍,” read the caption of the original post.

Another photo showed her on a bed with the children sitting close. In the next shot, they were still on the bed with the kids gathered around her.

A black-and-white photo captured her looking down at baby Carter while Johnny Jr. and Noa leaned in. Another close-up focused only on Carter lying down, staring at the camera. Meredith stood by the bed holding Carter in one shot, and in another, she sat near a window lifting him up and smiling.

A separate photo showed Johnny Jr. laughing near a window, and another showed Noa standing in front of a window smiling. Reposting it on her stories, Meredith wrote:

“My strong babies🤍”

via Instagram /@meredithgaudreau_

The last two photos featured their dog, one lying next to the whole family on the couch and another sleeping alone on the couch.

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie dedicated final mile in Broad Street Run to her late brothers

Earlier this week, Katie Gaudreau ran the Broad Street Run 2025 in Philadelphia and dedicated the final mile to her late brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Johnny and Matthew tragically passed away in a road accident in August last year, just one day before Katie’s wedding. Since then, the Gaudreau family has been honoring their memory in special ways.

Katie ran the 10-mile race with little training but a lot of love and support. She shared on Instagram that each mile of her run was dedicated to someone close to her.

She mentioned her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, friends, and all those who supported the family over the past eight months. She saved the final mile, mile 10, for Johnny and Matty.

