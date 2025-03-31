“Joke league” “Downfall starting already”: NHL fans react as Niko Mikkola gets fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Montreal

Hockey fans on social media expressed their ire at the fine against Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola for unsportsmanlike conduct. Mikkola was penalized for his actions during Sunday’s 4-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens.

Mikkola's slapshot from behind his own blue line came with less than two seconds left on the clock and the Panthers trailing by two. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety posted the news about the fine on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

“Florida’s Niko Mikkola has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Montreal,” the post read.

Hockey fans were quick to slam the NHL’s actions, believing the punishment revealed bias on the authorities’ part.

"the clock was still running, joke league can't even follow its own rules," a post read.

"Oh brother. NHL downfall starting already," a user said.

Other users on X joined the heated debate on the platform.

"well folks, i suppose the old saying of "play till the buzzer" no longer rings true," a user said.

"for shooting the puck nice," another said.

"Hate the Panthers but he did nothing illegal. He shot the puck even though the game was decided already. MTL players handled it already so leave it alone. If that was the case then Ridley Grieg should get a fine for his slap shot into an empty net," one fan reacted.

"Shooting the puck while there is still time on the clock. Oh my lord this league is soft," another said.

However, some fans slammed Niko Mikkola for taking the shot.

"Montreal deserves this, but I think Mikkola deserved more than a fine considering he’s the biggest embarrassment to the league," a user said.

"There being time on the clock didn’t matter. It was not a hockey play, he deliberately shot at Savard. That’s why you check the box score he was given a 2 minute UNS penalty and a 10 minute misconduct," another said.

Habs players react angrily to Niko Mikkola's "dangerous" slapshot

Mikkola's last-gasp slap shot would almost certainly not have altered the result given the Panthers were down by two goals. According to insiders, some Canadiens players were skating over to celebrate with goalie Sam Montembeault when Mikkola took his shot.

The slap shot reportedly came close to hitting Montreal defenseman David Savard and triggered a shoving match on the ice. Mikkola is the only player who has been officially punished for the incident so far.

Habs fans on social media say they are looking forward to their team's revenge against Mikkola when the two teams meet again on Tuesday.

