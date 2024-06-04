Jon Cooper discloses Brad Marchand's playful jab aimed at Wayne Gretzky

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper shared a lighthearted moment during the TNT broadcast. He revealed that he had received a text from Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand aimed at Wayne Gretzky.

Cooper joined the TNT broadcast as a guest studio analyst for Game 5's matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars. He disclosed he received the text after winning the 2024 Mr. TNT trophy.

Marchand, named Mr. TNT for the 2022-23 season, humorously acknowledged Cooper's achievement by sending him a message that elicited a chuckle from the analysts.

"At least we have a trophy that Gretzky hasn't won," Marchand wrote.

Although Gretzky has amassed numerous awards, he hasn't won a Mr. TNT trophy.

Brad Marchand’s first season leading the Bruins as captain

Brad Marchand’s first year as a captain leading the Boston Bruins was impressive, if not the Best. The Bruins lost to the Panthers again, the only difference this time being they lost in Round 2 of the playoffs. Nonetheless, Marchand stood out in the playoffs despite getting injured. He scored ten points, which included three goals and seven assists.

The Boston Bruins are heading into the offseason to reflect on their lapses and return stronger next season. Earlier in May, General Manager Don Sweeney expressed his focus on the team's future. One thing that he considers his top priority is securing Brad Marchand's enduring presence in the Black and Gold.

"Yeah, we're going to get to Brad. He's learning patience as a captain as well," Sweeney said Wednesday. "So, he has to learn there's some ducks in a row in terms of adding to our group and how he wants to add to that, and those guys that don't have contracts up ahead. Eventually he'll extend here.” (via CBS)

"He'll be a lifelong Bruin. That's what we should do. But we'll check that box."

Brad Marchand has spent his entire NHL career with Boston. His continued presence will be good for the team and him.

"I've been here for my whole career and would love to continue that when the time comes," Marchand said.

Marchand was outstanding in the regular season as well. He recorded 67 points, which included 29 goals and 38 assists. This is identical to his performance from the 2022-23 season, where he scored the same number of points, only his goals tally was at 21.