Jon Cooper discusses Brad Marchand's playful dig at Wayne Gretzky after winning Mr. TNT trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper recently shared a funny text he received from Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand after winning this year's Mr. TNT award. Cooper won the award in April, given to the best personality on the TNT broadcast.

During a Friday night appearance on “NHL on TNT”, Cooper went on to narrate the story. He mentioned texting Brad Marchand about the award, and shared the subtle jab the Bruins superstar took at Wayne Gretzky.

“I think they were hoping for me to be at a loss for words, but it was quite a moment,” Cooper said. “As Brad Marchand said, though, you know, it's the only—he said, ‘Coop,’ because I text him after, and he's like, ‘at least we have a trophy Gretzky hasn't won.’”

This made the entire TNT crew laugh including Gretzky and even host Liam McHugh. When Gretzky fired a snappy “What are you laughing at” to McHugh, the host humorously replied:

“I haven't won it either. I got no trophy. I wasn't laughing at any of it,” Liam McHugh said.

This is the second edition of the Mr. TNT award. Earlier last year, Brad Marchand bagged the accolade for “being the most valuable to your team and the TNT broadcast” and is voted by the TNT crew.

Jon Cooper ‘speechless’ after winning the Mr. TNT award

Earlier in April, Jon Cooper mentioned being ‘speechless’ after winning the Mr. TNT award. He even pretended to wipe his tears after receiving the trophy from rink-side reporter Darren Pang, that too, with Pang's pocket square.

“This is awesome, boys,” Cooper said. “This is going right in the middle of those two other [Stanley Cup] trophies.”

Cooper joked that he had been calling Tocchet "Jack" all day, referring to the Jack Adams Award, which Tocchet was a favorite to win at the time and eventually did. He said:

“You know what’s funny? I talked to Rick Tocchet today, we talked about this. It was hubris because I’ve been calling him Jack all day. So he’s not happy with me right now.”

Jon Cooper then said that he had been rendered speechless:

“I’m speechless,” Cooper continued, “And that doesn’t happen to me too often.”