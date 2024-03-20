Jonas Brodin injury update: NHL insider reveals ACL status of Wild's defenseman

In a hard-fought matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, the Minnesota Wild faced a setback as defenseman Jonas Brodin left the game after absorbing a brutal hit from Alex Killorn.

The incident occurred in the third period when Brodin, in possession of the puck along the boards, was blindsided by Killorn, resulting in Brodin crashing into the boards and subsequently being thrown to the ice. Despite the evident pain, no penalty was called on the play, leaving Brodin writhing on the ground.

Michael Russo, a scribe for The Athletic, took to X, (formerly Twitter), to provide an update on Brodin's condition. He revealed that the defenseman would undergo an MRI, indicating the seriousness of the injury.

Russo's tweet stated,

"#mnwild defenseman Jonas Brodin will have an MRI today. This obviously doesn’t come at a good time with four weeks left in the regular season. Good news is it’s not ACL, I’m told."

The play itself left Jonas Brodin unable to put weight on his leg as he made his way to the bench with visible discomfort.

With the playoffs looming, every point is precious, making Brodin's injury a significant concern for the team's postseason aspirations. Currently sitting three points out of a playoff spot, the Wild face a daunting challenge in their upcoming games, particularly without one of their key defensive assets.

Jonas Brodin and Wild won 4-0 over Ducks

Filip Gustavsson secured his third shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild triumphed over the Anaheim Ducks 4-0, marking their second win against the Ducks in six days.

Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to eight games with his 150th NHL career goal. Gustavsson praised the team's performance, stating,

"We knew we were going to spend a lot of time in their zone, and the guys played really good."

Minnesota has been in impressive form, winning four of their last five games and securing points in their eighth consecutive game.

Anaheim suffered their seventh consecutive loss, with goaltender John Gibson making 28 saves but unable to prevent the defeat. Frank Vatrano acknowledged the challenge of maintaining morale during the losing streak, stating,

"Yeah, trying to keep up the mood is not easy (after) losing seven games in a row. It’s not fun losing. We just have to get back on track soon."

Kaprizov's power-play goal in the second period helped solidify Minnesota's lead. Coach John Hynes made effective line changes, with Ryan Hartman and Jon Merrill contributing to the early second-period goals. Hynes noted the impact of the changes, stating,

"Then a couple changes and then we got off to a quick start in the second, and I think we were able to build the game the right way from there."

Jacob Lucchini sealed the victory with a goal in the third period. However, defenseman Jonas Brodin suffered a lower-body injury during the game.