Jonathan Huberdeau declares Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames Thursday match as one of the 'biggest games of year'

Jonathan Huberdeau emphasized the significance of the Calgary Flames' upcoming matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, declaring it one of the "biggest games of the year." Both teams are vying for the last remaining wildcard position in the Western Conference, a conference that has only gotten stronger at the trade deadline.

A third-year forward for the Flames, Huberdeau's leadership and skill are pivotal as the Flames navigate this challenging season, where they currently sit in the last wildcard spot in the West with 70 points.

Huberdeau highlighted the importance of the upcoming matchup against the Canucks:

“Every game is important right now. We’re in the playoffs, we’re out of the playoffs. Why not stay in the playoffs and get a little streak going?"

He later added:

“We’re confident with the group that we have. We showed it this year. There’s not a lot of expectations from the outside, but I think for us inside, we believe in each other. And I think management does as well, and that’s why they kept us together.”

He noted:

"It's probably one of the biggest games of the year."

Calgary is ahead of Vancouver by one point (with 70) in the battle for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Both teams have played 63 games so far this season.

Stakes High as Flames and Canucks Prepare to Clash

Fans are also eagerly anticipating this encounter, with expectations set on another high-intensity affair, especially after their last meeting saw three separate fights and many more altercations after the whistle. This game will not only influence the playoff race but also set the tone for future encounters as these teams add another chapter to their storied rivalry.

Whether the Flames can leverage their form to emerge victorious or if the Canucks will disrupt their plans remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that this game could indeed prove to be a defining moment in their respective campaigns with the April 17 conclusion of the regular season on the horizon.

