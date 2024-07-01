Jonathan Marchessault calls out Golden Knights over failure to keep him in Vegas 

After seven years bearing the Vegas Golden Knights colors, Jonathan Marchessault has departed the franchise to join the Nashville Predators on a five-year contract for $5.5 million a year. The forward scored 69 points this past season for the Vegas Golden Knights across 82 games.

Marchessault was hoping to stay at the Golden Knights this season after their successful Stanley Cup performance in the 2022-23 season, but he had harsh words for his former employers.

The former Golden Knights winger felt as though his former franchise's efforts to retain him fell short.

According to a tweet on X (formerly known as twitter) from NHL_watcher, Marchessault said,

"It was pretty tough tbh, the tough part of it also was there wasn't really a decent offer on the table, I don't think they tried their best to keep me, I mean it's part of the business and they probably have other plans"

Trending

Expand Tweet

During his seven-year stint with Vegas, Marchessault played 514 games and scored 417 points, with 192 goals and 225 assists. He is the franchise leader in all four categories.

Jonathan Marchessault reveals which franchise he was close to joining

After signing a deal with the Nashville Predators in free agency, the former Vegas Golden Knights winger revealed which franchise he was close to joining.

According to broadcaster Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre aka “The Hyphenator” on X (Formerly known as twitter) said,

"Marchessault just mentioned that #GoHabsGo were close second in his choices.😳"

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Marchessault would have been an interesting fit in Montreal, which needs an injection of offense. His contribution of 69 points last season would've stood second only to Nick Suzuki, who was the Habs' leading scorer last season with 77 points.

But Marchessault now joins Steven Stamkos as a new signing for the Predators to help the team in their quest to win the coveted Stanley Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback